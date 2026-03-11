Hello friends,

It feels so good to be back with another weekly intention. If you’re new here (welcome!), these short podcast episodes are little reflections from the heart—I share an intention that has been guiding me during the week, in the hopes that it might offer something for you, too.

The beautiful thing I’ve discovered through this series is how often we’re walking through the same things at the same time. The emails and messages I receive remind me again and again: we’re never alone. Which brings me to this week’s intention:

I will connect to others.

The intention bubbled up after several weeks of book events where I had the chance to meet many of you in person. Truly, the greatest gift of this season has been those conversations and connections. It reminded me how powerful it is when we come together and share our stories.

But there’s an important piece to this. Recently I pulled an oracle card from the Osho Zen Tarot deck called Friendliness, which shows two trees standing side by side. One has yellow leaves, the other pink, and where their branches meet the leaves blend into a glowing orange. The message is that each tree is fully rooted in itself, yet when they come together, they create something new.

Connection works the same way.

Before we can truly connect with others, we have to be rooted in ourselves. Otherwise connection can slip into people-pleasing, enmeshment, resentment, or obligation. When we’re grounded in ourselves, we can meet others freely—without feeling that we have to give something away.

In the kitchen

As I shared in Sunday’s newsletter, this showed up for me recently on a night when I really didn’t want to cook dinner after a long day. Instead of sliding into resentment, I paused and set an intention: I will feel rested. By grounding myself first, something shifted. I was calmer, more present, and able to sit down at the table with my family feeling open rather than depleted.

We can’t control other people’s moods, reactions, or needs, but we can shift our own state. When we tend to ourselves first, we show up to our relationships in a completely different way. Connection then becomes something nourishing rather than draining. Instead of depletion, we bring presence. Instead of obligation, we bring openness.

The truth is, the world feels pretty bonkers right now, which is exactly why connection matters more than ever. When we root into ourselves and reach toward one another, something powerful happens—something bigger than either person alone. We get that third color—the orange canopy between the trees. That’s real support, and that’s where we can create sustainable change, like in the story of Thecla, which I share in the episode.

Invitation

As you move through this week, perhaps try holding the intention: I will connect to others. First by connecting to yourself, then by meeting others from that place of fullness.

Connection might look like:

lingering a few extra minutes at the dinner table

texting a friend just to say hello

sharing a meal with someone you love

stepping outside and connecting with the earth

connecting to others here in this space, in the comments or chat

even talking to the plants in your kitchen (yes, I do this)

Listen

I’ll be back on Sunday with a new recipe, but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo,

Nicki

