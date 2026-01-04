Hello my dears,

I’m writing this on Friday, after a deeply nourishing break. We spent a week in Illinois with my family over Christmas, then a few days in Vermont at my husband’s family cabin celebrating my youngest daughter’s birthday (she turned 11!!), and then finally back home for New Year’s. It’s been mostly quiet, with pockets of celebration.

To be honest, I wasn’t sure I’d be sharing a post this week. My computer died last week—right as I started reading Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May, which my daughter gave me for Christmas. It felt like a sign. In the book (which I’ve been loving), Katherine writes about our very human need for retreat—periods when we must shut ourselves off from the world, either because we’re forced into it (illness, disruption, loss), or because we choose to.

For me, choosing retreat—especially doing it unapologetically—is not always easy. We live in a culture where there’s always something to do, and where productivity is often mistaken for worth, as Ashley Neese described in our recent podcast conversation. I can justify my need for rest a million different ways (a book launch in two weeks! a mast-cell skin situation that won’t quit! the sheer intensity of the holidays!).

But what if we didn’t need to justify these dark, quiet periods? What if we simply listened—and stopped? How freeing it would be to slip into a day, a week, or even a whole season of retreat, trusting that the season would eventually shift—that winter would turn to spring—and that we would emerge renewed in some way.

Katherine writes the following about the winter holiday break, and it stopped me in my tracks:

“I’m not slacking. I’m just letting my attention shift for a while, away from the direct ambitions of the rest of my year. It’s like revving my engines.”

This morning, as I was making a blueberry pie for my daughter’s second birthday dinner, something shifted. Out of nowhere, a bubbling sense of excitement for the year ahead appeared. I hadn’t summoned it. I went straight from wanting to do nothing—to linger in the dark, resting and reading and cooking without agenda—to sitting at the counter on my new computer, writing to you, energy sliding through my fingers.

Sometimes nourishment sneaks up on us.

Suddenly, we’re ready.

My intention for the year is expansion. The word first bubbled up one dark morning last week as I sat in front of a lit candle in my pajamas, deliciously wrapped in stillness. I set it aside then—I wasn’t ready. But now I understand. What I’m seeking this year is expansion in experiences, expansion in light, expansion in trust, and expansion in community.

After what has been a years-long season of retreat for me, sheltered here alone at my computer, 2026 (fittingly, the Year of the Horse—associated with movement and momentum) will begin with several events and classes. I’m ready. And more than anything, I’d love to see you there.

Below you’ll find links to online and in-person classes in January and February—opportunities for us to gather, cook, and connect. I’ve also shared my favorite January dishes, from a quick back-pocket white bean soup, to muffins that bring sunshine (even on the darkest of days), to a winterized version of chicken paillard, to slippery noodles that you can adjust according to what you have on hand, and more. What are the meals you’re turning to this month?

Book Sneak Peek!

I was honored to be featured in Phoebe Lapine’s newsletter, Munch Menus, this week, where she shared the Miso Maple Glazed Vegetables recipe from my new book! She also offers such thoughtful tips for incorporating more vegetables into family meals—especially when feeding kids. Read it here.

Favorite January Meals

Wishing you a wonderful week, my friend. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love!

xo, Nicki

