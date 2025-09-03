Cooking, Mediumship & the Energy of Food

Hello my dears,

Welcome to Season 6 of the podcast! I’m so thrilled to be back with you. These conversations have changed me in ways I never could have imagined, and my hope is that they nourish and inspire you too. I’m honored you’re here—and I can’t wait for the incredible season ahead!

We’re kicking things off with an episode that’s unlike any I’ve done before. I sit down with Jenn Tilton , known as The Channeled Baker—an intuitive chef and medium who truly brings spirit to the table. With nearly twenty years of professional kitchen experience, Jenn blends her culinary expertise with mediumship to create food experiences that nourish both soul and senses.

She shares how her background as a chef intertwines with her spiritual work, and how her channeling process always begins the same way: with grounding, intention, and connection. Sometimes that connection is with the ingredients themselves, sometimes with her spirit guides, and sometimes with the ancestors of the people she’s cooking for. (And as Jenn reminds us, this kind of connection is available to all of us.)

We talk about the energy of food—how what we eat can support not only our bodies, but also something deeper within us. Toward the end of the episode, Jenn offers a simple practice you can try right away to sense which foods feel energizing and resonant in the moment, and which might be creating a feeling of constriction or heaviness.

Jenn also did a channeled reading for me, using my blueberry almond galette recipe (which you’ll find below!). The messages she shared were spot on with where I am on my path right now, and this conversation opened parts of me I don’t usually share. My hope is that it might open a door for you, too.

I have no doubt you’ll walk away from this episode with a glimmer of something—a doorway inward—and I’d love to hear what resonates with you in the comments.

Links:

Blueberry Almond Galette

*Get a peach (and pear!) version of this galette in this post, where you can also watch a step-by-step instructional video.

Makes: 1 9-inch galette

Almond filling

2 tablespoons (28g) unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup (60g) organic cane sugar (or granulated sugar)

1 large egg, white and yolk separated

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 cup (55g) almond flour

Pinch salt

Fruit

2 tablespoons (22g) organic cane sugar (or regular granulated sugar)

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 teaspoons cornstarch or arrowroot starch

Pinch salt

3 cups (1 ½ pints) fresh blueberries

Galette

Gluten free or regular flour, for dusting

1/2 batch Foolproof Pie Dough (see the tips below)

1 teaspoon turbinado or demerara sugar

1 tablespoon apricot jam, warmed

Make the almond filling

Preheat the oven to 425˚F (220˚C).

In a bowl, combine the softened butter and sugar. Mash them together with a rubber spatula until combined. Stir in the egg yolk (reserve the egg white for brushing the crust later), along with the vanilla paste and almond extract. Add the almond flour and salt, and stir until damp and clumpy.

Prep the fruit

In a bowl, whisk together the sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, cornstarch, and salt. Add the blueberries, and toss to coat.

Assemble the galette

On a lightly floured piece of parchment paper, roll the pie dough into an 1/8-inch thick round (it should be about 11-inches in diameter). Brush off any excess flour then slide the parchment (with the dough) onto a baking sheet.

Scrape the almond filling into the center of the dough, then use lightly damp fingers to press it into an even layer, leaving a 2-inch border. Pile the blueberries in the center, then spread them evenly over the almond filling. Fold up the edges of the dough and pinch them together (be sure to patch up any holes or tears). Refrigerate the galette for 5-10 minutes.

Finish and bake

Whisk the reserved egg white with a fork, then brush it over the edges of the galette. Sprinkle the edges with the turbinado sugar. Bake the galette until the crust is browned and the blueberries are bubbling, about 30-33 minutes. Brush the berries with the warm apricot jam. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Storage: The galette is best the day it’s made, but leftovers can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat it in a warm oven, or devour it straight from the fridge.

Recipe Tips:

Start by making a batch of this Foolproof Pie Dough (you can do this days or even months ahead). You’ll only need half the dough—freeze the other half for another galette down the line, or use it to make a single crust pie or quiche .

The homemade almond filling gives this galette an incredible flavor, but you can omit it for a straight-up fruit galette.

Use a smooth apricot jam for brushing the galette (if your jam is chunky, strain it before using).

