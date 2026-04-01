How to Become an Intuitive Cook (and ditch the cult of the recipe)

Dear friends,

I absolutely loved this week’s podcast conversation, and I have no doubt it will shift how you think about your time in the kitchen. I had the pleasure of speaking with Katerina Pavlakis, an intuitive cooking coach, writer, and “food culture rebel” who helps people rediscover freedom and joy in the kitchen.

Katerina grew up between Greece and Germany, in a home where cooking was both practical and playful. She describes a childhood filled with curiosity, tasting, and improvisation—a foundation that eventually shaped her work helping others reconnect to their senses and cook without fear of “getting it wrong.”

In our conversation, we explore how recipes—though invaluable sources of inspiration—can also become, in Katerina’s words, a kind of “cult of the recipe.” We discuss what happens when the power shifts away from the cook and toward the cookbook author or celebrity chef, and how that shift has eroded trust in our own taste and instincts.

Katerina reminds us that intuitive cooking can be incredibly simple, and it can bring playfulness and a sense of adventure into the kitchen. She offers practical ways to start, from experimenting with small variations on familiar dishes to thinking in “patterns” rather than recipes, and to think of meals as layers. As she says: “Trust your senses, notice what is happening, and take action.”

We also speak about the joy of contrast in flavor, the value of “magic sauces” (like her anchovy-and-caper–studded salsa verde), and how a moment of tuning in before you cook can become a simple daily ritual of connection.

There are so many aha moments in this conversation, little shifts that add up to big changes. As Katerina says, “Cooking becomes fun when you’re not afraid of doing it wrong. Every meal is a little adventure.”

In this episode, we cover:

What intuitive cooking really means (and what it doesn’t)

How to build confidence in the kitchen by trusting your senses

Why recipes can sometimes hold us back—and how to use them as inspiration instead

Thinking in “patterns” (like creamy, crunchy, bright) instead of strict dishes

Simple ways to layer flavor and bring meals to life

Easy “magic sauces” and toppings to elevate everyday food

A refreshing, non-restrictive approach to healthy eating

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

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With love,

Nicki

Recipe Index | Website | Instagram | More Recipes | Cookbooks

I’m honored to be featured in Michelle Seguin MD’s cookbook club this week! You can learn more about her cookbook club and the recipes she’s featuring from my book this month here, and you can listen to our audio conversation here. It was such a joy speaking with her. ❤️

Episode Links

Katerina’s website

Find Katerina on Instagram

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