Gentle, nourishing, and immensely satisfying, this kitchari-inspired bowl of rice, red lentils, and spiced ghee is balm for life’s transitions or whenever you need a reset.

Hello my sweets,

This was not the recipe my mind intended on giving you today. But it’s the recipe my heart wanted to share.

As a recipe developer who has told you a million times over that my favorite dishes layer vibrant flavors with bold textures, it’s not always easy to accept that there are also periods of my life where my body wants simplicity. Repetition. Ease.

Last week I was scheduled to shoot a couple of new recipes—all dishes I adore, and all of which are robustly flavored with rich textures. But on Thursday morning when I started to pull ingredients, my whole body said no. What she was asking for, in that quiet way that often feels like a soft tug, was this kitchari-inspired rice and lentil dish. It’s more porridge than pilaf: soft (some might say mushy, but I prefer a warm embrace), and it’s gently flavored—no spice pastes or onions or even garlic. But it’s authentically what my body desired. And before you close this tab: here’s a direct quote from my husband after he tried it—“Holy cow, this is so freaking good!”

As I wrote to you two weeks ago in this post: “nourishment doesn’t have to be elaborate—it just has to be real.” The recipe developer in me wanted to dazzle, but it wasn’t authentically what I wanted. It wasn’t real.

In our podcast episode this week (if you haven’t listened yet, it’s one of my favorite shows to date), Meggan Watterson states:

What do I desire if I’m no longer pleasing anyone else? Like how have I been really tending to the expectations of everyone around me versus trying to tend to that true desire that my soul has been pressing me to finally begin to express, or to do in the world, right now around me. I’ve never been convinced that going inward is somehow selfish and insular. My experience has always been the farther in, the farther up. True ascension is going further inward. And the more you go inward and meet with the truth of what you really need to do, you somehow, in the completing of it, answer some great need in the world around you.

What she was saying is that in listening to and honoring our true innermost desires—in selfishly tending to ourselves first and following the call of our hearts—we automatically uplift the world around us. We don’t always need to be looking outwards, as we are so conditioned to do. It’s in getting quiet and tending to our body and soul’s passions and desires that we best serve the world around us.

Put another way, as Cathy Heller recently said: If it’s a hell yes for you, it means it’s a hell yes for your kids, and it’s a hell yes for the world.

It’s a hard thing to accept (even in writing this I feel the pull of resistance), but in my heart, I know it’s true. So, as much as my mind wants to dazzle you with a flashy recipe this week, this warm bowl of comfort is authentically what my heart called for. While I made it for me, I’m going to trust that one of you needs it too.

(And it really is so freaking good.)

A dish to heal & ease transitions

I cobbled this recipe together a couple of weeks ago when that inexplicable rash (the one I shared last week) had me feeling tender and out of sorts. My body was begging—this was no soft tug, this was a full-on YANK—for simple foods to calm the histamine response. What I craved wasn’t bold flavor, but the gentle, grounding comfort of kitchari: rice with lentils, soft greens, and a drizzle of spiced ghee.

The first bite felt like cellular contentment. It was a full body sigh of pleasure. The flavors, although simple, were deeply nourishing. In the Ayurvedic tradition, kitchari is a reset food—often eaten for days at a time to soothe digestion and restore balance. And while I wasn’t intending to eat it on repeat, that’s exactly what I did. For two full days, I ate it at every meal. Then, when Covid hit on that second day (ugh), I made it again and paired it with a simple beef stew I’d thrown together. Breakfast, lunch, dinner: kitchari and stew. And every single bowl tasted like a delicious sigh of relief.

The kitchari and stew I ate on repeat, in my pajamas.

When both pots finally ran out, I moved back to “normal” eating. My rash had eased, and my energy began to return. But I noticed something: even though I could eat anything again, I wanted the kitchari. My acupuncturist later explained that this craving was beautifully aligned with the shift of seasons. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, as we move into fall—when one day is cool and dry, the next humid and heavy—our bodies benefit from repetition and simplicity. Congee, stew, khichdi…these gentle meals help us ground as the world wobbles around us.

So last Thursday, instead of photographing the recipes I’d planned, I made another pot of rice and lentils (and photographed it instead). Once again: that deep, cellular pleasure. I ate it for lunch, then again for dinner with shredded chicken. Still so freaking good.

I share all of this in case you too are navigating transition, whether seasonal or personal. You don’t have to wait for illness or crisis to give yourself the gift of ease. Sometimes the most healing thing we can do is find the dish that quietly feeds our soul—and let ourselves eat it again and again.

Because this isn’t about dazzle. It’s about listening. Honoring what your body asks for. Trusting that when you nourish yourself in this real and simple way, you can step into the fullest version of yourself—and in doing so, you naturally nourish the world around you.

Kitchari/Khichdi

What I’ve shared below is my own cobbled-together version, born of what I had on hand. But Kitchari, traditionally called Khichdi, has deep roots in the Indian tradition. As food writer Annada D. Rathi explains in her ChutneyLovers newsletter, khichdi is “the prescribed meal for sick tummies, picky eaters and recovering patients and usually the first meal of choice at home after a long travel.” For centuries it’s been a humble, healing dish, offering nourishment without fanfare.

If you’d like to explore a more authentic, supremely delicious version, I encourage you to check out Annada’s recipe. Her words are a reminder that khichdi doesn’t need reinvention or publicity—it has always known its worth.

The recipe

Tips

Since this is such a simple dish, the ghee is an important contributor to the flavor, lending a rich, nutty depth. However, you could swap it out for olive oil or coconut oil.

Feel free to swap out the kale for other vegetables, such as carrots, onions, winter squash, and/or other greens.

You can add more spices to the dish if your body is craving them. Think: chile flakes, cardamom pods, black peppercorns, a cinnamon stick, and/or curry leaves. The same goes for the spiced ghee.

The dish is immensely satisfying on its own, but it’s also delicious topped with shredded chicken, braised beef, or cooked vegetables.

Video (here’s how you make it)

Wishing you a wonderful week, my dears, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo,

Nicki

Kitchari-Inspired Rice & Red Lentils with Spiced Ghee

This simple rice and lentil dish, inspired from Indian Khichdi/Kitchari, is balm for the soul, easing life’s transitions and providing gentle nourishment in times of fatigue, crisis or general malaise (but it’s also wonderful during life’s high moments too). It’s an easily digestible, nourishing meal on its own, or you can serve it as a side dish or as the base for vegetables, cooked meats, or stews. It’s intentionally designed to be creamy and porridge-like, but for a thicker dish, reduce the water to 4 cups. Also, feel free to swap out the kale for other vegetables or to switch up the spices. This is the time to tune into your own specific wanting. What is your body craving?

Intention: I will honor my soul’s wanting.

Serves: 4(ish)

1/2 cup basmati rice

1 cup red lentils

2 tablespoons ghee

1 - 1 1/2 cups finely chopped kale (you can just eyeball it)

Salt

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/2 teaspoon black or brown mustard seeds

3 slices fresh ginger

5 cups water

Spiced Ghee

2 tablespoons ghee

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

Flaky sea salt

Rinse the rice in a strainer under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Rinse the lentils as well (you can transfer them to the same bowl with the rice).

Heat the ghee in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the kale and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale softens, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and ginger. Let the spices sizzle for a few seconds, then add the drained lentils and rice. Stir everything to combine. Pour in the water, and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover the pot, and let cook until the rice and lentils are very tender, stirring once or twice, about 12-15 minutes.

Season the rice and lentils well with salt. Let sit, uncovered, for 10 minutes (this will allow the mixture to thicken).

Spiced ghee

Heat the ghee in a small skillet until melted, then add the cumin seeds and coriander seeds. Cook, swirling the pan, until the seeds are light toasted, about 30-60 seconds. Set aside.

Serve

Spoon the rice and lentils into a bowl and drizzle with the spiced ghee. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, and serve.

Do Ahead: The lentils and rice can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. The spiced ghee can be stored at room temperature (or refrigerated) for up to a week (reheat it before using).