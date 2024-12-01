Hello my dears,

I hope you’ve had a nourishing and restful weekend! I’m sorry to be taking up space in your inbox on a Sunday, but I wanted to remind you that today is the last day to get a 20% off discount on a yearly subscription. If you’ve been thinking about joining, it’s a great time to support this heart-centered business, which is funded entirely by you, the members of this community.

Get 20% off for 1 year

As a paid member, you’ll get access to the full recipe archive (featuring over 100 recipes!), bonus content, discounts on one-on-one sessions, and more. Paid members make all this work possible, from developing and testing the recipes, to photographing and shooting the dishes, to creating the essays, to producing the podcast, to strategizing and admin work.

If you’re thinking about your holiday gifting, you can also give a gift subscription!

Give a gift subscription

No matter what you decide, I’m so grateful for all of you. Thank you for being here as part of this community. My mission is to help us (re-)discover the freedom, sovereignty and joy in not only feeding ourselves, but also in being human. We’re doing this together, in real time, deliciously.

I’ll be back on Tuesday with a special bonus post featuring one of my favorite holiday treats! In the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

Get 20% off for 1 year

From my heart to yours,

Nicki