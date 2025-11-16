Made with almond flour, maple syrup, grated apple, pumpkin, and rich spices, this wholesome bake will bring a bit of sweetness to any day. Whip up for breakfast, leave it on the counter for snacking, or transform it into a holiday-worthy dessert.

Hello my dears,

I’m not a very spontaneous person.

I’m the planner of my family. The organizer. The one who books trips a year in advance. But this week, I did something out of character. I threw out my plans (well, for a day).

It was last Sunday night. My almost-11-year-old and I had been talking sideways at each other all week. Our words kept skimming past each other, bouncing off shoulders and collarbones, never landing heart to heart. She was swimming in pre-teen Big Emotions, and everything I said seemed to be exactly the wrong thing. We had both lost our center.

I had already begun this newsletter, writing about how to bring more sweetness into our days. Not necessarily the sugary kind (although this new cake is welcome anytime), but the emotional kind. How can we be sweeter to ourselves, to dote on ourselves a bit more?

As I wiped down the kitchen counter on Sunday night, clearing off splatters of steak juices and salsa verde, I felt a weight settle on my shoulders. Juni can be so hard on herself, something that I know all too well. Self-compassion is a practice I’ve had to learn, and sometimes it slips away, especially when it comes to mothering.

I was feeling frustrated, which was fueled at its core—as most things are—by grief. Juni is my youngest, and it’s time to start letting go—to release her, cord by cord, and let her grow her own strong roots. But in that moment, all I could feel was irritation toward myself (because that’s so much easier to touch than grief, isn’t it?). I caught myself scrubbing the counter like I was trying to scrub myself clean.

Where was that sweetness I had been writing about? That gentleness I wanted not just for me, but for her (and for you too)?

And then I remembered my intention for the season, which I shared last week: I will feel grounded, nourished, and loved. It’s a love I’m being asked to give myself.

And it hit me.

I had promised Juni an overnight in New York City this year—just the two of us. It’s something I’ve done with Ella, but somehow I hadn’t managed to squeeze it in with her. I glanced ahead at our calendar, and there wasn’t a single day that made sense. Not one. But, the kids had Tuesday off for Veteran’s Day…

Now, something whispered. It has to be now.

So I did the wild thing: I booked a room with credit card points for Monday night. I canceled Monday afternoon’s meeting and Tuesday’s appointments. I emailed a podcast guest to reschedule our recording. To be honest, it felt uncomfortable to ditch my work obligations, but I knew I was steering my life toward my intention—to feel grounded, nourished, and loved. It felt bold, but it felt right.

I’m not saying we all need to toss our calendars in the air or book last-minute trips. What I am saying is that sweetness often shows up when we soften our grip. When we listen for that quiet whisper. When we let ourselves move toward what will truly nourish us, even if it means stepping a little out of character.

And perhaps this is actually the most powerful thing we can do—even (especially) when it feels weird or scary—let that quiet voice steer us. To step out of our comfort zones and reach for the thing that feels impossible or even “too good” (because somewhere along the way we learned that feeling too good isn’t allowed, right??).

Maybe the invitation is simply this: to be bold in following sweetness, in whatever form it comes, and to trust that it’s leading us somewhere true.

And to trust that, in doing this for ourselves, we’re also teaching the ones we love to do it for themselves too.

Sometimes we need to ditch our obligations for a day in order to reconnect to what’s most sacred. But other times, the path back to sweetness is far quieter. Maybe we take a walk instead of answering the email, linger over coffee with a friend, give ourselves ten minutes to rest (even when there’s so much to do), or bask in a few deep breaths.

Or maybe, we bake a cake.

New York City

That night ended up being one of the highlights of our year - exactly what we both needed. Juni is also gluten-free and we had dinner at Nami Nori in the West Village (it's entirely GF), which we loved (sushi is one of her favorite foods). For dessert we walked over to Posh Pop Bakeshop, also entirely GF (omg that Boston cream cheesecake!) then hopped into Trader Joe's on the way back to the hotel for all the snacks we can't find at home. For breakfast we went to The Grey Dog for cornmeal pancakes. (But honestly? The food was just the icing on the cake.)

Pumpkin Apple Anytime Cake

When I first made this cake, it was a blustery Saturday morning. Classical music was tumbling softly out of the speaker, and I was craving something sweet and homey. I decided to bake a cake—“for dessert tonight,” I told my family. But really it was for me. Nothing felt sweeter in that moment than turning on the oven and puttering around the kitchen, whisking together something that would make our home smell like the best version of itself.

Grated apple and canned pumpkin lend subtle sweetness and moisture to the cake.

As you know, I don’t love making super technical cakes—my baking joy (much like my preferred style of clothing) is casual and cozy. I was going to make my Apple Almond Honey Cake, but then spied a can of pumpkin in the pantry, veered off course, and this cake was born.

I love a brown and bumpy wholesome cake. But you can also dress it up if you’re feeling festive.

I’m a little in love, and I hope you will be too.

This is truly an anytime cake—a super simple (grain-free) bake made with almond flour, grated apple, pumpkin, and maple syrup. You can eat it as-is, slicing off slivers throughout your day, or you can top it with a cloud of whipped cream and crunchy salty-sweet Maple Pecans for a dessert that’s fit for the holidays (and nobody will know that it’s a healthier cake). You can get the recipe, plus tips and a video below.

More “anytime” cakes:

Thanksgiving Class Replay

In Thursday’s live class with Steve Sabicer we tackled all your Thanksgiving questions, and I shared my foolproof pie dough (recipe here).

If you’re craving more pie love, my Mastering Gluten-Free Pie Making Class walks you through making the dough by hand or in a food processor, rolling with confidence, and turning it into seasonal favorites like double-crust apple pie, a pear-almond galette, a holiday-ready quiche, and more. Use this link to get 30% off the class!

More Thanksgiving recipes

Get more Thanksgiving inspiration and recipes in this post, including my ultimate turkey recipe and make-ahead Thanksgiving menu + prep list.

Yearly paid subscriptions are 30% off this month (almost $20 off!). This work exists because of this community—your support is what keeps this space alive, and I’m so thankful for it. You can also gift a subscription to someone you love (and choose when it begins!).

The Recipe