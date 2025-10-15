Reigniting Your Spark in the Kitchen

Hello my dears,

Welcome back to the show! Today we’re diving into a topic I know many of us have wrestled with: cooking burnout—and how to reconnect with joy and creativity in the kitchen.

I’m joined by Maggie Hoffman , host and executive producer of The Dinner Plan podcast and author of the companion Substack newsletter. Maggie is also the former digital director of Epicurious and managing editor at Serious Eats—she’s spent years thinking about how we feed ourselves, especially when life feels full and inspiration runs dry.

In this conversation, Maggie shares her own experience of cooking burnout during the pandemic, and the rituals, routines, and mindsets that helped her move through it. We talk about:

How a bit of structure can actually free us as cooks

Ways to better tune into our own desires and needs

Strategies for planning meals that feel nourishing instead of stressful

Letting go of perfectionism and creating a kitchen that feels relaxed and enjoyable

You’ll walk away with practical tools, yes—but also something deeper: a renewed sense of self-compassion. Because feeding ourselves isn’t always easy. And that’s okay. The goal isn’t perfection—it’s about listening in, honoring what we truly need, and letting nourishment begin there.

I loved this conversation, and I think you will too. 💛

