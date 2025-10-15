Reigniting Your Spark in the Kitchen

New here? In the MBSF podcast we explore how food connects us to our minds, bodies, spirits, the earth, and our communities. This is a space dedicated to bringing more presence, intention, ease, and joy into the process of feeding ourselves. Check out past episodes with Julia Turshen, Alexis deBoschnek, Jasmine Nnenna, Dr. Hillary McBride, Zaynab Issa, Hetty McKinnon, Elise Loehnen, and more.
Hello my dears,
Welcome back to the show! Today we’re diving into a topic I know many of us have wrestled with: cooking burnout—and how to reconnect with joy and creativity in the kitchen.
I’m joined by , host and executive producer of The Dinner Plan podcast and author of the companion Substack newsletter. Maggie is also the former digital director of Epicurious and managing editor at Serious Eats—she’s spent years thinking about how we feed ourselves, especially when life feels full and inspiration runs dry.
In this conversation, Maggie shares her own experience of cooking burnout during the pandemic, and the rituals, routines, and mindsets that helped her move through it. We talk about:
How a bit of structure can actually free us as cooks
Ways to better tune into our own desires and needs
Strategies for planning meals that feel nourishing instead of stressful
Letting go of perfectionism and creating a kitchen that feels relaxed and enjoyable
You’ll walk away with practical tools, yes—but also something deeper: a renewed sense of self-compassion. Because feeding ourselves isn’t always easy. And that’s okay. The goal isn’t perfection—it’s about listening in, honoring what we truly need, and letting nourishment begin there.
I loved this conversation, and I think you will too. 💛
Resources mentioned in the episode:
Maggie’s conversation with Meera Sodha
Maggie’s conversation with Gena Hamshaw
Maggie’s conversation with Rosie Kellett
Nicki’s podcast with Jenny Rosenstrach
Nicki’s podcast with Georgia Freedman
Links:
Maggie’s Newsletter
The Dinner Plan Podcast Links:
Find Maggie on Instagram
