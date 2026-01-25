Thank you to Julia Turshen for introducing me to Second Harvest Heartland, a Minnesota-based hunger relief organization working to feed those in need. I will be donating all proceeds from today’s newsletter to the organization.

Hello my dears,

I’m writing this early in the morning from my kitchen. The sun is hitting the countertop just so, sending rays of light into the air and illuminating the dust—sparkles, in my imagination. Outside, the back deck is coated in a crust of glistening snow (with another 20 inches expected this weekend!), and I feel deeply grateful to be tucked in here at the counter, a mug of hot tea in hand and a container of plump blueberries beside my computer.

My view, and I just noticed that my tea bag says, “Activating Purpose.” ❤️

Thinking about community

I’ve been thinking a lot about community this week as I’ve been preparing for my in-person workshop at The Upstate Table (which will have already passed by the time you’re reading this). It’s had me reflecting on the ways food creates connection and belonging—sometimes quietly, sometimes against all odds. A few weeks ago I started reading Hawa Hassan’s Setting a Place for Us, a cookbook woven with stories from people who have been displaced or impacted by war.

Last night at the dinner table with my kids, the topic of war came up—partly because my fifteen-year-old is studying World War I in school, but also because they’ve been hearing the word tossed around amongst their peers: war over Greenland, war in the Middle East, war in Minnesota (p.s., if you’re looking for tips on how to talk to your kids about current events, check out this newsletter from Melinda Wenner Moyer).

When the world feels unsteady

War. Such a big word—one that has always felt far away here in the U.S.—now feels uncomfortably closer. Not just on the international stage, but also between ourselves. The world feels shaky right now. And while talking about food can seem trivial—and sometimes it is—food can also be a tether. Something that holds us together.

As Hassan writes in her book:

Through their stories and others, you will see how the chaos of human strife impacts the foodways of entire cultures—and ultimately how identity and culture endure through cooking and sitting down to share a meal.

She continues, about the stories and recipes she shares:

They are about the warmth that we find through coming together to eat a meal, no matter our external circumstances.

As I sit here, casually popping blueberries from a plastic container with such ease, I’m awash in gratitude. This moment—so mundane I might normally gloss right over it—feels like a gift.

The power of the table

Hassan reminds us that sharing meals not only provides warmth, but also fortitude. Food fuels our bodies on a practical level, but it nourishes us emotionally as well. I’ve found that when we imbue our meals with intention—even holiness, as I described last week (via Samin Nosrat)—the table gains even more power.

In our podcast conversation last fall, Meggan Watterson described how the early Christ movement gathered in small, secret supper clubs to break bread together, resisting persecution from Roman authorities. These gatherings spread not dogma, but a message of love and equality. As Meggan writes in The Girl Who Baptized Herself:

The communities and groups of the early Christ Movement had no form of hierarchical leadership… Again, their focus was on feeding one another, literally and metaphorically. They nourished the members of their community.

Even when we’re sharing a meal purely for pleasure—to evoke laughter, comfort, or satisfaction—there is power in that, too. Feeding one another can be a way to build networks of love, resisting the webs of fear and hatred that can so easily take hold. We nourish ourselves joyfully not to avoid the realities of the world, but to meet them with steadiness and grace.

Below, I’ve gathered meals that can be shared, frozen, or offered to others—whether they’re sitting at your table or not. I hope they bring you nourishment, in every sense of the word.

No matter what you’re cooking this week, I hope you’ll use your meals as a way to connect: to yourself, to beauty, to pleasure, to the land—and to one another.

Invitations for the week:

When preparing meals (no matter what’s on your plate—truly), flood yourself with gratitude for the opportunity to feed yourself. What a gift.

Care for yourself gently. It’s far easier to nourish others when your cup is filled—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. (Please don’t skip this step; it’s essential.)

Extend your care outward: a smile to a stranger at the market; a cup of tea for a loved one; and/or a meal shared, delivered or donated.

Get the full archive of over 145 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free) in the recipe index.

Book news

Real Simple shared my story and the practices in the book that help me get dinner on the table with less stress and more presence.

Hetty Lui McKinnon featured the Creamy Green Pasta recipe from the book in her newsletter .

Andrea Nguyen offered a beautiful recap of the book and its spirit in her newsletter.

I had a great time talking with Diane Boden about feeding ourselves and our families on the Minimalist Moms Podcast.

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food is available at bookstores nationwide (including my beloved local bookstore, Split Rock Books!), as well as on Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

Upcoming Events

My book talk today in Cold Spring, NY has been rescheduled for Friday, Jan 30th (at 6pm) due to the snow storm today (stay safe out there!). Also, I just added two new events! I’ll be at New West Knifeworks in St. Helena, CA on February 12th, and at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe, AZ on February 20th.

10+ Meals to share, freeze, or give

All of the recipes below freeze beautifully and can easily be doubled (they’re also naturally gluten-free). Whether you’re cooking for yourself or for others, I invite you to bring gratitude and love into the process—and to leave room for joy. ❤️

Most of the recipes below live in the archive and are available to paid subscribers. Thank you so much for supporting this work and making it possible.

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

