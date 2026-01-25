Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betty Williams's avatar
Betty Williams
17h

Yes to gratitude! 💗 Lovely post, Nicki!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nicki Sizemore
Rebecca Blackwell's avatar
Rebecca Blackwell
4h

Beautiful words and recipes as always, my friend. Thank you for helping to start my week with an attitude of kindness and gratitude. And thank you for the cookbook recommendation. I just downloaded it on kindle. I have one of her other books, In Bibi’s Kitchen, and I love it.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicki Sizemore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture