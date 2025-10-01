Embodiment, Power, and the Radical Nourishment of Early Supper Clubs

Hello my dears,

Today’s episode might be the most powerful one yet. I sit down with renowned feminist theologian Meggan Watterson , one of my all-time favorite writers and thinkers. Meggan holds a Master of Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School and a Master of Divinity from Columbia University. She’s the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Mary Magdalene Revealed, and her new book, The Girl Who Baptized Herself, is nothing short of electrifying.

In our conversation, we explore principles of early Christianity—before the 4th Century, when Emperor Constantine institutionalized the Christ movement and reshaped it into the empire’s religion. But let me be clear: this isn’t really a conversation about religion. It’s about personal power. It’s about looking back to history to see how the systems that shape our world were formed—and, just as importantly, what was left out.

Themes of embodiment run throughout our dialogue and how they’re directly tied to power. We talk about rage, not as something to drown in, but as Meggan so beautifully frames it, as critical information that helps us act in love. And we dive into nourishment—how the early Christ movement gathered in small supper clubs to break bread together in secret. These gatherings weren’t about dogma or hierarchy; they were about feeding one another, body and soul. As Meggan writes in her new book:

The communities and groups of the early Christ Movement had no form of hierarchical leadership… Again, their focus was on feeding one another, literally and metaphorically. They nourished the members of their community.

Meggan shares how this kind of nourishing communion sparks a kind of alchemy—one that feeds our imagination, fuels our creativity, and empowers us to go forth in the world as truer versions of ourselves. And perhaps even more: as agents of change.

This episode is truly food for the soul, and I can’t wait for you to listen. Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

