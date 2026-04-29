How to Feel More Nourished (Even When Life Is Busy) | Food, Simplicity & Self-Care

Hello my loves,

This week’s podcast episode is a bit different. Usually, I have a topic in mind when planning guests, but this time my intuition told me very clearly: don’t plan, just let it flow. What unfolded was a beautiful conversation about how we nourish ourselves—not just through food, but through small practices and shifts in perception.

I speak with Melina Hammer, a food stylist, recipe developer, chef, and food photographer, and the award-winning author of A Year at Catbird Cottage. She also writes the wonderful Stories from Catbird Cottage newsletter, named after the house she owns with her husband in the Hudson Valley of New York, where she hosts travelers and supper clubs.

We dive into what it means to live with a love of humanity as a grounding force, how we can cultivate self-love (and why it matters), the importance of gentleness, and how it all begins with permission—the permission we give ourselves. We also talk about the energy of spring, how to nourish ourselves during busy seasons, and how to find steadiness within it all.

There’s also so much food inspiration woven throughout this conversation—from the meals we make when we’re short on time but still want to feel joy, to a spring entertaining menu, to the desserts we return to again and again. I’ve linked to some of the recipes below.

Finally, Melina shares tips for foraging field garlic and garlic mustard—two plants that are likely already growing around you—and how to turn them into something incredibly delicious.

In this conversation, we explore: The connection between food, humanity, and living with more compassion and reverence

The concept of permission (to pause, rest, and nourish ourselves in meaningful ways)

Seasonal inspiration, from cooking with spring produce to foraging

How to create deeply satisfying meals using simple ingredients

Easy ways to elevate everyday meals

Balancing desserts with contrast, texture, and surprise

Moving away from extremes and toward a more balanced, intuitive way of eating and living

I think you’re going to find this conversation incredibly inspiring (and hunger-inducing!). I’d love to hear what resonates with you.

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With love,



Nicki

Recipe Index | Website | Instagram | More Recipes | Cookbooks

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Links & resources mentioned in this episode:

Recipes Mentioned: