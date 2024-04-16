Hello my dears!

I have another bonus recipe for you today, which has become the white t-shirt (i.e. the staple) of my cooking closet. We’re making a hearty chopped salad that’s the perfect balance of crunchy, juicy, savory and sweet. It features crisp cucumbers and radishes, diced mango, cooked grains, a slew of fresh herbs, and nutty cashews. A creamy (dairy-free) Miso Maple Dressing, which is rich with umami flavor, ties it all together.