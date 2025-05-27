Hello, my dears! I’m just popping in quickly—writing this on Monday (Memorial Day), even though I told myself I wouldn’t work today. But sometimes, things just need to be shared! The sun is finally out for the first time in ages, and I’m writing this from the front porch, wrapped in a blanket (it’s still a little chilly). We had a Memorial Day party earlier this weekend so today our plans consist of:

laying in the sun,

getting into the woods,

eating watermelon.

Before I embark upon the day I thought I’d share the menu I made this weekend, as it was easy, customizable, and a huge hit. I have a feeling that it’s going to be the blueprint for all of our summer gatherings. The plan was to host everything outdoors, but a cold, rainy evening brought us inside. We ended up squeezing around the dining room table, lingering for hours as the candles burned down to stubs.

The game-changer for this menu? I asked each family to bring a side dish to share. Not having to prep (or plan!) any side dishes was a huge timesaver. I made a few simple appetizers, grilled the mains, and prepped two desserts (ahead of time). That meant the only thing I had to do during the party was grill. It made the evening feel easy and relaxed—and it was so fun to taste what everyone brought.

Here’s the menu along with my prep tips: