I'm popping in mid-week to share some exciting news, writing this at the airport in France, about to head back home from 10 days abroad (I’ll be sharing more about my trip to Corsica and Paris in Sunday’s newsletter—stay tuned!).

Hello my loves,

I’m so excited to announce a new series of classes just for paid subscribers, as a special added bonus for being here. I’ve teamed up with 12 incredible Substack food writers and recipe developers to bring you monthly Zoom cooking classes. Each month, one of us will lead a live class sharing recipes, tips, and a little company in real time. You can cook along or simply sit back with a cuppa something delicious and watch. Either way, you’ll have the recipes to return to whenever you’re ready.

The first class is on July 17th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, hosted by the wonderful Rebecca Blackwell—broadcasting from the galley of her sailboat, which already makes this feel like an adventure. She’s sharing three easy summer meals you’ll want on rotation, perfect for picnics, beach days, and lazy evenings: a no-cook hummus platter (endlessly adaptable), a packable high-protein sesame chicken salad, and a watermelon and feta salad that’s sweet, salty, and creamy all at once. Peak summer, all of it.

As a paid subscriber, you’ll receive access to:

12 live Zoom cooking classes

Recipes and class materials

Access to every recording

The opportunity to cook alongside some incredibly talented teachers

The registration link for the July class is below (registration is required, but free for paid subscribers). And save the date—my class will be October 15th at 1pm ET. We’ll be making two of my favorite fall staples—something savory and something sweet.

Get 25% off for 1 year