Desert Magic, Soulful Food & the Art of Following Your Gut

“Magic is just belief with follow-through.”

Hello my dears,

What happens when you hand a stranger all your savings in cash, buy a restaurant in the middle of the Mojave desert on a feeling, and build something extraordinary from scratch? You get La Copine.

In this week’s podcast episode I sat down with Nikki Hill and Claire Wadsworth, the couple and creative duo behind one of the most talked-about destination restaurants in the California desert, to talk about the deeply intertwined worlds of food, love, intuition, and what it actually takes to build something magical. Their new cookbook, La Copine: New California Cooking from an Oasis in the Desert, is one of my favorites, brimming with layered, dynamic recipes and rich stories.

This conversation went everywhere—from acid trips in Bryce Canyon, to ancient aquifers beneath the desert floor, to writing wedding vows as a song, to the genius of rice flour on eggplant.

Whether you’re a cook, a creative, an entrepreneur, or someone who just wants to be reminded that following a wild feeling in your gut can lead somewhere extraordinary—this episode is for you.

In this episode: How Nikki and Claire met on International Women’s Day, fell in love over gnocchi dough, and ended up with a restaurant in the Mojave

The Bryce Canyon experience that cracked Claire open—and made her ready to recognize the love of her life

How they manifested their dream restaurant and home.

Why the desert is such a vital character in La Copine’s story.

Their new book, including the legendary fried eggplant, the underrated condiment section, and how to remix dishes using a core set of sauces

Sourcing with intention, and cooking inclusively for cowboys, Angelenos, and everyone in between

Why asking “what do I want right now?” is a radical act

“We are somehow both greater together. Neither one of us would have this on our own. The magic is in the belief — but also in the follow-through.” — NIKKI & CLAIRE, LA COPINE

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

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This is the last interview episode of season 7 (there will be one more solo episode next week), and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here. The guests this season have all moved and expanded me in real ways—from Aran Goyoaga‘s ritualization of bread making, to Tamar Adler‘s ability to see magic in the mundane, to Katerina Pavlakis’s freedom in the kitchen, to Marije Vogelzang’s power of food and design, to Melina Hammer‘s humanity-first way of living, to Samantha Rigoli’s dogma-free approach to perimenopause, to Jerrelle Guy’s kitchen as a place of play and spiritual connection. You can listen to the entire season, including my bi-weekly intention episodes, here.

The podcast will go on break through the summer (although the newsletter will continue as always), and will return for a brand new season in the fall. I can't wait to see what's in store for us!

I’d love your support ❤️

If today’s conversation resonated with you, I’d love it if you shared it with someone who might need to hear it. Leaving a rating also helps more people find the show—and if you’d like to go deeper, becoming a paid subscriber is one of the most meaningful ways to support this work. This ad-free show exists because of this community, and subscribers get access to recipes, cooking classes, bonus content, and more.

Let me know your thoughts on today’s show, and don’t forget to tap the heart in this post to let me know you’re here. ❤️

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With love,

Nicki

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Links and resources mentioned in the show

Hungry for more?

Listen to all of the Season 7 episodes here!