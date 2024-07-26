When my fourteen-year-old first tried this no-churn frozen yogurt, she wordlessly stood up and gave me a giant hug, which was the ultimate form of praise from the sweet tooth in my family.

Hello my dears,

A bowl of creamy homemade frozen yogurt, eaten barefoot on my back deck with sun on my cheeks, listening the chatter of birds overhead, is, for me, one of life’s sweet joys. This ultra creamy version is made with just Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla, almond extract, cherries (fresh or frozen) and chocolate. The flavor has subtle cheesecake-like vibes, with pockets of juicy cherries and crunchy flecks of dark chocolate (it tastes like Cherry Garcia!). Best of all, it’s a cinch to make—no ice cream maker required.

What brings you joy?

I’ve been thinking a lot about joy after last week’s newsletter (below), where I explored how creative expression and play can bring us back home to ourselves.

I’ve realized that what authentically brings me joy is often different than what my mind would want to tell you (my mind thinks I love parties… I don’t). For me, joy often looks, well, kind of boring. Sitting on my front porch watching the light dance through the trees. Writing in my journal without a plan or agenda. Meditating. Swimming (with goggles!). Writing these newsletters. Spreading salted butter on toasted bread. Seeing the view from a mountain overlook. Picking cherry tomatoes from the garden. Dusting a piece of parchment paper with flour (strange, but oh so joyful).

Cooking can bring me deep joy, but not all the time—I have to be available for it. As I’ve talked about before, while it’s all too easy to focus on the end result when cooking, when we switch our lends to the process instead, we open up to so much more pleasure. We can ditch expectations and release perfectionism, allowing the messy, sensual act of chopping, stirring, tasting, and smelling to be the thing, not the final dish itself (although, as this frozen yogurt proves, the final dish can certainly bring joy too).

While store-bought ice cream is a staple in my freezer (I will have a lifelong passion for Jeni ’s Salted Peanut Butter), and there’s undoubtedly a thrill in the instant gratification of dipping a spoon straight into a carton, it’s a fleeting sort of happiness, disappearing as quickly as it comes (often leaving us craving more instead of finding satisfaction). When we make something from scratch, however—especially with an intention for joy—we can access a much deeper level of satisfaction. Instead of simply opening a package, we use our own two hands to create something tangible (and, most often, more nutritious). If we allow the creation process to be light and loving, it can nourish us not just physically, but also emotionally.

This doesn’t mean we need to spend hours in the kitchen (as I talked about here, I’m not in a stage of life where I enjoy spending all day in the kitchen, and that’s okay). Joy can be found in the simplest of dishes. Cutting a juicy tomato and layering it between buttery slices of mozzarella. Blending cold cucumbers into a nearly-instant creamy soup. Or making this homemade frozen yogurt, which, with a bit of intention, feels like the sweetest of gifts.

Cherry chocolate frozen yogurt

When I set out to create the recipe, I started with this Strawberry Frozen Yogurt as my inspiration, but I wanted a thicker texture. After some experimentation I ended up freezing the ice cream base—which is made with just Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla paste, and almond extract—in an 8x8-inch pan until solid before blending.

The easy frozen yogurt base gets stirred together then is frozen before blending.

The frozen block is cut into cubes and pulsed in a food processor with a touch of milk. This breaks up the ice crystals, creating a smooth, luscious texture without the need for an ice cream maker (or corn syrup). At first the mixture will look grainy (check out the video below), but after you pulse in dark chocolate then fold in chopped sweet cherries (you can use fresh or frozen), it will come together, forming a lusciously rich and smooth texture.

The frozen yogurt cubes are processed until fluffy, then dark chocolate is pulsed in.

Chopped cherries are folded in at the end.

You can either eat the frozen yogurt immediately (like soft serve) or spread it in a loaf pan and freeze it for about 30 minutes to set up slightly (it will be scoopable but ultra creamy). My family loves the combination of cherries with dark chocolate, but I can’t wait to experiment with other add-ins—check out the tips below!

You can enjoy the frozen yogurt anywhere, but if you can find a spot of sun to settle into, perhaps with a patch of sky overhead and a mind that’s free and clear, then ahh… what a sweet joy. This, my friends, is what a full life is made of.

What are some of your simple, sweet joys right now?

Recipe tips and variations:

Be sure to use full-fat Greek yogurt for this recipe (I use Fage brand, which is labeled as 5% milkfat). Low-fat yogurt will be chalky and grainy.

Vanilla paste will give you a better flavor than extract (or you can use the seeds from a fresh vanilla bean).

You can freeze the yogurt base (before blending) for up to 5 days (from there, the frozen yogurt comes together in minutes!). A metal pan will help the mixture freeze up faster.

Once blended, the frozen yogurt should either be eaten right away, or it can be spread into a loaf pan and frozen for about 30 minutes (don’t freeze it for longer than an hour, as it may be too hard to scoop).

You can use fresh sweet cherries (which I pit using this handy tool ) or you can use frozen pitted cherries. If using frozen cherries, defrost them first and drain them on paper towels.

Feel free to get creative with other add-ins! While I haven’t tested this frozen yogurt with other fruits, I suspect peaches or other berries would work. You could also try nuts or crumbled cookies.

You can download a PDF of the recipe below (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of the newsletter):

Watch how the frozen yogurt comes together in this video:

I hope you have a sweet, joyful weekend, my friends. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

No-Churn Cherry Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

This ultra creamy frozen yogurt is made with just Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla, almond extract, milk, cherries (fresh or frozen), and chocolate. It gets a soft serve-like texture by first freezing the yogurt base, then blending it in a food processor. This breaks up the ice crystals, creating a smooth, luscious texture without the need for an ice cream maker. The flavor has subtle cheesecake-like vibes, with pockets of juicy cherries and crunchy flecks of dark chocolate (it tastes like Cherry Garcia!). You can freeze the yogurt base for several days before blending it, making for a quick and easy weekday dessert. Once processed, the frozen yogurt can be eaten right away, or it can be frozen for about 30 minutes to set up slightly (so that it’s scoopable). Feel free to experiment with other add-ins—check out the tips above!

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 4 hours to freeze

2 cups plain whole-milk Greek yogurt (don’t use low-fat), see the tips

1/3 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 cup finely chopped dark chocolate

1 scant cup pitted sweet cherries (you can use fresh or defrosted frozen cherries), coarsely chopped (if using frozen cherries, drain them well)

2 tablespoons milk

Line an 8x8-in pan (preferably metal) with plastic wrap (going both ways), allowing the wrap to extend over the sides.

In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, honey, vanilla paste, and almond extract. Spread the yogurt mixture into the lined pan and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. Do Ahead: You can cover the pan tightly and freeze the yogurt base for up to 5 days.

Prep the chocolate and cherries before beginning.

Using the plastic wrap as handles, remove the (now solid) yogurt from the freezer and cut it into 1-inch cubes. Pop the cubes into a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add the milk and process until incorporated, then add the chopped chocolate and pulse to combine. Scrape the sides and stir (the mixture will be crumbly, but it will eventually come together). Add the cherries and pulse once or twice (the cherries won’t be fully incorporated). Use a rubber spatula to fold the cherries into the yogurt (this will take some oomph, as the mixture will be quite thick, but I like to leave some streaks of white yogurt).

You can either scoop the frozen yogurt into bowls and serve it immediately like soft serve, or you can press it into a 9x5-inch loaf pan and freeze it for 20-30 minutes to set up (don’t freeze it for longer than an hour, otherwise it may be too solid to scoop). Scoop and savor (with joy!).