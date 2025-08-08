Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Harrison
1d

personally I would never use AI for recipes but we’ll see how this decelops

Sophia Wronsky
2d

Such a deep and thorny topic that all of us in non-tech roles are thinking about!!

While I tend to agree that I wouldn't use AI to write a recipe from scratch, I will say that I have found it incredibly useful in:

- getting inspiration for what to cook based on a handful of different ingredients (the recipe spinner use case)

- gut checking a method or time (how long and hot do I need to cook beans again??)

- quick troubleshooting and/or substitutions

