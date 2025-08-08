A simple technique gives this parmesan- and panko-crusted fish the crispiest texture yet (but its genesis gave me pause).

Hello my dears,

This week’s recipe has a surprising backstory—one that made me reflect on my role as a recipe developer and the direction of this newsletter. I’d love your input (promise I’ll get to that in a minute).

A dreamy summer menu

Last Saturday, my husband James took the reins on dinner. I’m usually the dinner chef (consequences of the job), but I was traveling home from picking up my 10-year-old at camp. He decided to make parmesan-crusted flounder with tomato salsa and roasted smashed potatoes.

I ended up getting home early and jumped in to help with the sides. As James started breading the fish, I asked, “Where’d you get the recipe?” He’s a great cook, but I know he likes a reference point.

He paused. “Oh… you're not going to like it.”

I looked up, confused.

“What do you mean?” I asked, a tomato half-sliced on my cutting board.

He glanced at me sheepishly, breadcrumbs clinging to his fingers. “It’s from AI.”

Oh.

Shit.

I’m not afraid of AI—mostly. I’ve used ChatGPT for travel plans, grammatical editing, even a medical mystery no doctor could solve. But never in the kitchen. Recipe development is a big part of my job, and here was ChatGPT… doing it.

Even worse? The fish turned out great (although James ignored the cooking times), and—much to my surprise—it taught me something (shit).

I’ve breaded fish dozens of times and usually go straight from dredge to pan. But the recipe ChatGPT created for James (he asked it to create a recipe using flounder, breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese) suggested refrigerating the breaded fillets before frying. Game changer. The crust was crispier, and it gave us time to clean the kitchen post-breading (it’s always a mess, no matter how organized you are).

So what’s the big deal? It’s just dinner, right?

Rewind three days earlier. I was feeling major self-doubt about this newsletter. I love developing recipes—it's my passion and creative outlet. But the process of testing, photographing, and sharing them week after week can feel draining. Sometimes I just want to cook without documenting it. Without needing it to mean something. That exhaustion stirred up deeper questions: Is this still the path? Does this matter?

I was on a train to NYC, staring out at the Hudson, when I asked the universe, “Do I keep going with this? Can you send me a sign?”

Minutes later, I opened this newsletter from my friend Nicole Beaudin —all about asking for signs. It was a sign. I heard it clearly: keep going.

But then came James’s AI dinner, and the doubt bubbled back up. Is this even relevant? That night after dinner, sitting on my front porch, I whispered again, “Okay universe, I need another sign; a real one.”

(Yes, my human-ness can be a little clingy.)

I walked inside and picked up my phone. An alert from Substack popped up:

“Nicki Sizemore is now #81 Rising in Food & Drink.”

I burst out laughing. Not top 10, not top 50… but just enough. A wink from the universe. And the best part? When I opened the app the alert was brilliantly sandwiched between two comments from Nicole’s post.

Here’s where I’d love your input:

My mission here is to help you find more freedom, ease, and joy in the kitchen (and, more generally, as a human). AI could be a helpful tool in that, and if so, I don’t want to ignore it (even if, in the back of my mind, I still do wonder: will it make this kind of work obsolete?).

To be clear: I will never use AI to create recipes for this newsletter (although, as you’ll see below, it might end up inspiring them). Every recipe here is tested and written with love, intention, and over two decades of experience as a recipe developer. That won’t change. But maybe AI has a role in the kitchen for you—a way to free you up, or offer inspiration. The recipe James generated wasn’t tested and had its faults (the cooking times were bonkers), but it did inspire a damn good dinner.

Is there a place for AI in our kitchens? I don’t know. However, I do know that things are undoubtedly evolving, and instead of fearing or resisting the change, maybe we can mold the evolution, together.

So, I’m asking:

Have you used AI in the kitchen? What has worked and what hasn’t?

Are the recipes I share here enough for you as-is?

Would you prefer more technique-based, adaptable recipes like this and this ? Or do you prefer more structured, detailed recipes?

What would help you feel more supported, inspired, or free in the kitchen?

This newsletter is for you. I’d love to hear what’s working—and what’s not. Please pipe in! All feedback is welcome. As a thank you for your input, I’ll be sending a copy of my book, Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker, to one person who leaves a comment! ❤️

Slow cooker in the summer

Summer is actually a great time to pull out your slow cooker (it cooks dinner without heating up your kitchen!). Last Sunday we made the Slow Cooker Carnitas from the book (p. 93), and here are some other summer favorites:

White Bean & Vegetable Minestrone with Fresh Pesto (p.21): Serve this vegetable-heavy soup slightly warm or even at room temperature with a dollop of pesto and crusty bread for dunking.

Garden Ratatouille (p. 51): A luscious but light ratatouille that incorporates a ton of summer produce (serve it over polenta, pasta or thick sliced bread).

Sticky Ginger Spareribs with Napa Cabbage Slaw (p. 80): Ribs in the slow cooker? Yes, and that sticky ginger glaze is everything.

Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps with Sesame-Scallion Sauce (p. 85): One of my favorite meals for entertaining, served with lettuce leaves, fresh herbs and all the fixings for a hands-on dinner.

Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Red Cabbage & Sweet Corn Slaw (p. 89): You don’t need a smoker to make incredible pulled pork.

Swordfish Spaghetti with Fresh Puttanesca Sauce (p. 150): Swordfish in the slow cooker is a game changer—it turns ultra tender and juicy, and gets tossed with a fresh tomato puttanesca sauce.

Easy Bouillabaisse with Garlic Aioli Croutons (p. 162): One of my favorite summer meals to linger over with a bottle of rosé (I just added this to my menu for next week!)

The Crispiest Parmesan Crusted Flounder (thanks to the help of AI)

Sometimes inspiration comes from unexpected places—like a ChatGPT-generated recipe passed along by my husband. I never did read the recipe James had AI create (to be honest, it still makes me uncomfortable), but this version, which I’ve since tinkered with, was still inspired by tech, even though it comes from the heart.

The secret to perfectly crisp, golden fish? Refrigerate the fillets for 15-20 minutes after breading, which helps the coating adhere and brown beautifully in the pan. The flounder is seasoned with parmesan, thyme, and a whisper of lemon, and is served with a dollop of aioli (either Tarragon Aioli, which is like a dressed up version of tartar sauce, or Herbed Aioli).

Last week we rounded out the meal with a version of this tomato salsa (I omitted the avocado and added a handful of fresh basil), a one-bowl green salad, and roasted smashed potatoes (grilled potatoes would also be fabulous). It was a near-perfect summer meal, and it could be adapted for any season—I’m already dreaming about serving the crispy fish with silky mashed potatoes or creamy grits and this parmesan-crusted squash salad once temperatures drop.

Fresh Tomato Salsa, Smashed Roasted Potatoes, Green Salad

Recipe tips:

Buy the freshest flounder you can find (it should feel firm and shouldn’t smell fishy), as it will hold up better in the pan. You can also swap in tilapia.

It’s best to use freshly grated parmesan in this recipe, as it will form a crispier crust—use a microplane to grate it.

I use Ian’s brand gluten-free panko breadcrumbs.

A fish spatula makes it much easier to flip and transfer the cooked fish.

Feel free to swap out the thyme for other herbs—fresh or dried.

You can download a PDF of the recipe below (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of the newsletter):

Don’t forget to pipe in with your input about this newsletter! I’d really love your feedback. Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

With love,

Nicki

