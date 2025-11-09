Nutty, cheesy delicata squash rings get a golden, herby parmesan crust—no breading required. Plus, the ultimate roast turkey and a reflection on how we can stay rooted this holiday season.

Hello my dears,

I adore the holiday season, but I’ll be honest—as I shared in this week’s Weekly Intention episode—it’s kind of freaking me out this year. The next two months are packed with work, travel, the holidays, family birthdays, and the escalating climb toward my book launch in January (which would spike my anxiety even without everything else). It seems I’m not alone—I’ve talked to a handful of friends who who are feeling a similar overwhelm, whether due to life stuff or that subtle, intangible pressure that seems to seep into this season.

It’s occurring to me that perhaps we need more—not just something to root us in a single moment or day, but something to anchor us through the entire season ahead—a through-line of steadiness. Because when I look at my calendar, my mind wants to slap a list of to-do’s in my face and shout, Let’s get it all done!

There’s a twisted satisfaction in that impulse—just get it all freaking done already!—like picking at a scab you know you shouldn’t. But that’s not the way I want this season to unfold, and I don’t think you do either. I’ve been there, and I know where that path leads—bloody and depleted.

Which brings me to the question I’m sitting with right now: How do I want the next two months to feel?

I’m doing this in real time. It’s 7 am and the kids just walked out the door to catch the bus. The wind is rattling the windows, and I’m sitting at my kitchen counter with a steaming mug of green tea. Here’s what I heard: I want to feel grounded, nourished, and loved.

That last one—loved—stopped me.

Intentions are like guideposts. They point us toward how we want our lives to feel. They help us focus our energy, reminding us who we want to be and how we want to show up, instead of getting carried off by thoughts, to-do’s, or the collective anxiety swirling around us. They’re a tether back to our inner knowing.

It’s been a few minutes—there are now only a few sips of tea left, and my mug is getting cold. I’ve been re-reading those words: I want to feel grounded, nourished and loved. The “loved” part surprised me. I’m realizing that it’s not a love that I’m seeking from others, but a love I’m asking myself to give to myself.

Intentions give us a path forward. If I bring my intention—I will feel grounded, nourished, and loved—not just to the seasonal rituals I adore (lighting the wood stove, making batch after batch of homemade hot cacao, listening to Coltrane and carols, gathering around candlelit tables), but also to the work deadlines, planning, and holiday prep crowding my calendar, there’s the possibility of experiencing more grounding, nourishment, and love in the very places that usually drain me. Because here’s the thing about intentions: they build momentum.

The more we bring our awareness to our intentions, the more we feel them in our bodies. And the more we feel them, the more our focus naturally returns to them—until they start to shape how we move through our days. It’s a reinforcing loop.

As I sit here, letting the intention settle, something is shifting—there’s a softening in my body, even as the wind battles the windows outside. From this place, even my crowded calendar feels more neutral. Maybe even—dare I say it—a little exciting.

I wonder if you too would like to set an intention for the season ahead, whether your days are overflowing or wide open. How do you want the next two months to feel? What focal point do you want to guide your days? Find a moment of quiet—maybe right now, maybe later today. Breathe deeply. Still your body. Ask yourself—deep in the recesses of your heart: how do you want the next two months to feel?

If you’d like to share your intention in the comments, I will hold it gently for you. Perhaps you can hold mine for me, too. Knowing that we’re doing this together—that we’re tending to ourselves and to each other through this season—that’s the power of community.

I stuck my intention to my computer monitor, giving me focus in the season ahead.

The weeks ahead will bring gatherings big and small, quiet meals and bigger feasts, all of them invitations to root ourselves in nourishment and connection. Cooking can be a wonderfully grounding practice—whether you’re stirring soup, whisking gravy, or simply sitting down to eat with the people you love.

With that in mind, I have some resources below to help you move through the season with more ease—from an upcoming Thanksgiving LIVE class, to a make-ahead menu, to a killer turkey that cooks in just two hours, to a favorite new side dish. ❤️

Thanksgiving Questions, Answered

The next Substack LIVE class is happening this Thursday, November 13th at 12pm ET. Steve Sabicer of Enlightened Omnivore and I will be answering all your Thanksgiving questions—turkey, sides, desserts, timing, seating… nothing’s off the table. Submit your questions HERE, and we’ll answer as many as we can live. I’ll also show you how to master my foolproof flaky pie crust (gluten-free option, of course!), and Steve’s sharing his legendary sausage for stuffing (no sausage maker required).

Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Menu

My Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Menu includes all my favorite recipes, plus a detailed prep list and timeline. This is the menu I make every year—now featuring the turkey recipe you’ll find below—and it can be almost entirely prepped ahead, meaning on the big day, you can settle in and relax and with your people. As always, everything is gluten-free friendly.

The ULTIMATE Turkey

I’ve spent years testing different turkey recipes and techniques, and I finally landed on a method that delivers incredibly juicy, flavorful meat—with ease. (Bonus: it roasts in under two hours!) This recipe is a mash-up of notes and tweaks I’d scribbled on the inside of my “Thanksgiving” file folder—a prized possession—but I finally wrote it all down to share. The printable recipe is below.

Parmesan Crusted Delicata Squash Rings

This recipe was inspired by community member Sheena, who made them as part of this creamy parmesan squash salad earlier this year, commenting on how delicious they were on their own. I upped the parmesan and doubled the amount of squash so that this can stand on its own as a side dish or appetizer. Dunk them in a creamy herbed aioli or in marinara sauce (I can’t decide which I like better) as an appetizer or side dish. They’re just as delicious as room temperature, meaning you can make them ahead.

Below you’ll find:

Parmesan Crusted Squash printable recipe + tips + video

Ultimate Roast Turkey in 2 Hours printable recipe

