This pasta salad is equal parts noodles and salad, featuring loads of greens, briny olives, creamy beans, fresh herbs, two cheeses, and a zippy vinaigrette. It’s the perfect meal on a sweltering day or side dish for barbecues and potlucks.

Hello my dears,

I thought we were due for a little re-introduction! I’m Nicki Sizemore, a recipe developer and cookbook author . Wait, pause the script.

What does it mean to define ourselves outside of what we do?

It’s a tricky thing. After all, we live in a society that equates success with productivity, income and hustle. But what happens when we begin to untangle our sense of self from our “work”, or from the other labels that define us, whether that be mother, husband, daughter, caretaker, etc.

This has been on my heart lately, and I suspect I’m not alone.

Last week, I fell into a web of comparison—oh, that icky, sticky beast. This happened unconsciously, scrolling through Substack and social media—suddenly I was feeling frustrated and craving validation. I started wondering what I was doing wrong. What was wrong with me?

I was placing my sense of worth in my identity of work.

That night I pulled a card from the Osho deck—“Suppression.” It read:

The figure on this card is quite literally all tied up in knots. His [her] light still shines within, but he has repressed his own vitality trying to meet so many demands and expectations. He has given up all his own power and vision in return for being accepted by the very same forces that have imprisoned him.”

Whoa.

How often do we give up our vitality for the sake of being accepted? How often do we shrink ourselves into definitions that don’t really fit, just to be seen as successful, likable, or relatable?

Relatability can feel safe, but it keeps us small. As writer Alicia Kennedy wrote in this piece, “Relatability doesn’t build solidarity; it makes for bland replication and cliques.” And as my teacher Natalie Deeb often reminds me, “When you care what other people think about you, you become their slave.”

So many of us are aching for a different way—a way of being that feels less performative and more deeply, deliciously aligned with who we really are. A way that welcomes not just what we do, but who we’re becoming beyond the labels and likes and followers.

shared

:

Someone paid me a high compliment. She said, “I want you to know how often your process of being you has helped me in my process of being me.” Yes! I don’t want you to be like me; I want you to be like you—to the fullest, deepest, most glorious and sacred and eccentric extent.

What if we allowed ourselves to live beyond the neat lines of our job titles, our roles, our online personas, in order to be more authentically, audaciously, ourselves? What if we softened into the messy, undefined space of simply being—without needing to be anything at all?

That space can feel terrifying (oh trust me, I know). But it can also be electric. It can be expansive. It can be a homecoming. If we can get beyond the fear, it’s a space that feels like pure freedom—the kind I wrote about on Tuesday.

It’s also what this space—Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD—is about. It’s a place to explore nourishment in all its forms: the kind that feeds our bodies and the kind that feeds our souls. It’s for the seekers, the non-conformists, the soft rebels, and everyone in between.

My dream is to build a community where we can let go of dogma—especially around food and identity—and reclaim a way of living that is deeply personal and deeply nourishing. A space where we can remember that who we are is utterly unique and that we’re always unfolding—and that that’s something to celebrate, not fear.

So, hi! I’m Nicki, and I’m softness, and fiery edges, and creativity, and pure silliness, and deep rivers, and pretty damn simple, and a bit wild, and a lover of routine. And I really, really like to cook things. And I’m really, really glad you’re here.

If you’d like, take a second to introduce yourself. You can simply share your name and where you live, or you can share what brought you here (and p.s., if you’re just here for the recipes, that’s great too—see below!!). ❤️

Leave a comment

A quick favor! Did you know that I read every single comment and email you send, and that I see your name pop up when you click the heart in this newsletter? These connections mean so much to me. If you have a second, click the heart or leave a comment—I’d love to know you’re there. ❤️

How to find the recipes

Some of you are just here for the recipes, and that’s wonderful too! Free subscribers get new recipes via the emailed newsletter but paid subscribers have access to the full recipe archive, featuring over 100 tried and tested recipes, all naturally gluten-free. You can find every recipe in the index, which is broken down into courses to make it easy to navigate. You can also search for specific recipes (or ingredients) using the magnifying glass in the top right of the homepage on desktop and in the Substack app (see the images below).

For more tips on how to navigate Substack, check out this helpful video from Rebecca Blackwell . Let me know if you have any questions or if you have any suggestions to make it easier to find the recipes!

Leave a comment

Pasta Salad with White Beans & Greens

It’s fitting that today’s recipe is one that defies labels—it’s equal parts pasta and salad, not quite this and not quite that.

Whenever I make an olive oil-based pasta sauce, I find myself dumping my green salad on top—there’s something about the hit of acid and crunch that uplifts the rich pasta. That inspired this recipe, which is fresher and zippier than a traditional pasta salad. It features blanched veggies (think snap peas, asparagus, or broccoli—use what you’ve got), creamy white beans, briny olives, herbs, pine nuts, tender greens, and two kinds of cheese: salty feta and nutty parmesan.

The best part? It’s endlessly adaptable. Swap the feta for a hard shaved cheese, try chickpeas instead of white beans, or toss in some thinly sliced pepperoni for extra richness (YUM).

It’s a satisfying dinner on a sweltering night, and it also makes a crowd-pleasing side for barbecues and potlucks.

You can download a PDF of the full recipe here (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of the newsletter):

Pasta Salad With White Beans & Greens 760KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

4th of July recipes

There won’t be a newsletter next week, as I’ll be traveling, so I wanted to re-share this post from two years ago, which features a slew of holiday favorites, from main courses, to sides, to desserts. (To access old posts and all of the recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber! This work couldn’t happen without your support, and I’m so grateful.)

I’m wishing you a delicious week ahead! I’ll be back in July, but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

From my heart to yours,

xo, Nicki

Leave a comment

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Pasta Salad with White Beans & Greens

This pasta salad is equal parts noodles and salad, featuring loads of greens, briny olives, creamy beans, fresh herbs, two cheeses, and a zippy vinaigrette. It’s also endlessly adaptable—you can switch up the vegetables, swap the feta for a hard shaved cheese, try chickpeas instead of white beans, or toss in some thinly sliced pepperoni for extra richness. It’s hearty enough for a main dish (perfect for hot summer nights), and it’s a crowd-pleasing side for barbecues and potlucks.

Serves: 4-8

Vinaigrette

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, grated or smashed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salad

8 ounces green vegetables, such as halved sugar snap peas, chopped asparagus and/or broccoli florets (you can do one or a mix)

8 ounces shaped noodles

1 (15-ounce) can white beans (such as navy or cannellini), drained and rinsed

1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved

1/3 cup toasted toasted pine nuts

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/3 crumbled feta cheese, plus more for serving

1/3 cup coarsely chopped dill

3 handfuls (3-ish cups) baby spinach or arugula

Make the vinaigrette

In a bowl (or large jar), combine the vinegar, honey, shallot and garlic cloves (you can use grated cloves for a stronger flavor or smashed cloves for a milder flavor). Season with salt and pepper. Add the olive oil and whisk or shake to combine. Do Ahead: The vinaigrette can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring it to room temperature before using.

Make the salad

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season it generously with salt. Fill a bowl with ice water. Add the green vegetables and let them cook until they’re bright green and crisp-tender, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to the bowl of ice water to chill (this will preserve their color and crunch). In the same pot, add the pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions (while the pasta cooks, drain the green vegetables from the ice bath).

Drain the pasta then transfer it to a large bowl and add the white beans. Immediately pour in about half of the dressing, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat (adding some of the dressing to the pasta while it’s hot will help it absorb more flavor). Let cool.

Pile the cooked vegetables, olives, pine nuts, parmesan, feta, dill, and spinach or arugula on top. Season with more salt and pepper. Do Ahead: At this point the salad can be refrigerated for up to 6 hours before finishing. However, if using gluten-free pasta I prefer to serve it right away, since the noodles don’t hold up quite as well.

Pour the rest of the dressing over the salad, and toss to coat. Taste and adjust the seasonings to please your palate (if the salad has been in the fridge, it might need a touch more vinegar, oil and/or seasonings—trust your palate!). Garnish the salad with more feta if you’d like, and serve.

Tips: