This buttery galette features a homemade almond filling with jammy cardamom-spiced peaches—or you can use blueberries, pears or other seasonal fruits. It’s the dessert of my dreams, and endlessly adaptable.

Hello my dears,

In a follow-up to yesterday’s post, today we’re making pie. But not just any pie. This galette features a layer of homemade almond frangipane, along with gently spiced, juicy peaches, or you can swap in blueberries, pears or other fruits.

Peach, Blueberry & Pear Variations (I honestly can't decide which version I love best)

