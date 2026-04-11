Everything you need to start making pie — MASTERING PIE MAKING SERIES

Hello my loves,

As I shared in yesterday’s post, this month is all about pie. I’m so excited to bring you my Mastering Pie Making class here as a birthday-month gift—a way to celebrate something I love so deeply and to share that joy with you.

While I tend to be more of a savory cook than a baker, there’s something about pie that feels different. Maybe it’s the tactile experience of working the dough, the quiet focus it invites, or the simple magic of pulling a golden, buttery crust from the oven and the nostalgia that inspires. Whatever it is, pie has a way of nourishing something deeper within me, and that’s what I hope to share with you in this series.

More than anything, my goal is to help you feel confident, capable, and at ease in the process.

If you missed it, you can watch the class overview here. Also, as a reminder, this series will live permanently on the Pie Class page (under Classes on the navigation bar), so that you can revisit it whenever you need to.

Today: Module 1

We’re starting with the foundation—the equipment and ingredients you’ll need to set yourself up for success. I’m also including an optional homemade gluten-free flour blend (if you’re not gluten-free you can use regular all-purpose flour).

Equipment

(Most of these you likely already have!)

Optional tools:

Food processor : A food processor is optional but allows you to make pie dough in minutes.

Bench scraper : A bench scraper makes it easy to cut and transfer the dough, but you can use a sharp knife instead.

Pastry cutter : If you prefer making pie crust by hand, a pastry cutter makes it easy to work the butter into the dough.

Apple peeler corer slicer: This is one of the only single use items in my kitchen, but if you love apple pie it’s worth it (and fun!).

Pantry Ingredients

All-purpose flour, homemade gluten-free flour blend (recipe below), or Cup 4 Cup Gluten Free Flour : If you’re gluten-free like I am, you can either make your own blend or use a store-bought option. After testing nearly every single gluten-free flour on the market, I’ve found that Cup4Cup creates the most reliable dough—it’s easy to work with (no crumbling or cracking) and tastes just as delicious as a traditional crust. Other brands resulted in doughs that were crumbly, hard to roll, or didn’t taste great. We’ll get into more of that tomorrow.

Vanilla paste : Vanilla paste is one of my secret ingredients, as it lends a much bolder vanilla flavor than extract at a fraction of the cost of fresh vanilla beans. However, you can use vanilla extract instead.

Fine sea salt : I use fine sea salt in all of my baked goods as the texture is consistent across brands and blends well into batters and doughs.

Organic cane sugar : I use organic cane sugar in all of my baked goods, but you can use regular granulated sugar instead you prefer.

Turbinado sugar: Coarse turbinado sugar gives the crust a delicious crunch in the galette and double crust pie. You can swap it out for demerara sugar or even use regular granulated sugar.

You can download the gluten-free flour blend recipe below, or scroll down for a text version:

Gluten Free Flour Blend For Pie 192KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tomorrow, we’ll move into one of my favorite parts: making a foolproof, ultra-flaky pie dough—either in a food processor or completely by hand. It’s simpler than you think, and once you get the feel for it, making pie becomes more far more intuitive.

Don’t forget that I’m here to answer all of your questions—pop them into the comments or chat!

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This first module is free for all subscribers, but future modules will be available to paid subscribers. I’ve extended the spring discount through the end of the month—you can take 30% off an annual subscription if you’d like to join us for the full series.

With love,

Nicki

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