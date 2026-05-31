In today’s post: the meaning of inner power, and how food and cooking can help us tap into it. Plus, a powerhouse salad (made to your personal delight), with a green-goddess-inspired Creamy-Herby Hemp Dressing that’s so good you’ll want to eat it with a spoon.

Get the full archive of over 150 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free), including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more, in the recipe index.

Hello my loves,

This newsletter isn’t a static, editorial-calendar-planned sort of enterprise. When I started it in 2023, my vow to myself—after being in a state of massive burnout—was that I would never force the content. That it would always come from my heart, authentically, and that if it wasn’t flowing, I would pause. While that took a hell of a lot of trust at the beginning (as a former type-A editorial calendar-doer), here we are three years later, and I’ve fully surrendered to the moving, organic organism of this work. Somehow, the content always comes. I do test and plan the recipes ahead, but these posts are always what’s on my heart in real time, shifting me in their creation, as I hope they shift you too, even if by a wink. (You can hear more about my creative process in this recent interview with Chef Carla Contreras.)

I share all this because this week, power has been on my mind. Inner power, specifically—a power in, as I wrote in my journal earlier this week, not a power over.

Brené Brown distinguishes between the two. Leaders who work from a place of power over, she writes, “believe that power is finite and use fear as a way to protect and hoard power.” Whereas leaders who work from a position of power with/in/within “believe that power becomes infinite when shared with others.” When I came across her definitions this week, I jumped in recognition.

The difference is palpable: fear versus trust. Constriction versus expansion.

Can you feel it?

In a world where power over feels like the running theme, we resist by cultivating our own personal power—and also, we do this simply because it feels good. Power in is grounded in trust. It’s stabilizing, not stifling. It’s a power that, once felt, can be spread to others like a flame jumping from heart to heart. When we’re in that kind of power, we’re free, no matter what culture or conditioning tries to tell us.

In the kitchen

The kitchen is one of my favorite playgrounds for tapping into inner power—and I use the word "playground" deliberately. Real power comes with a lightness, almost a silliness. I’ve never met the Dalai Lama, but I’ve heard stories about the glimmer in his eye and his sense of humor. There’s a “fool” card in the Osho deck (shared here), which isn’t a pejorative, but rather an embodiment of pure presence. Native American folklore, too, often uses humor as a teaching tool. Play and power aren’t opposites—they’re intertwined.

(How beautifully synchronistic that this week’s theme of power emerged right after we’ve been exploring play in this podcast episode and this strawberry shortcake post.)

There are foods that help us tap into that place of steadiness within us, and we can incorporate them playfully, not dogmatically. These foods will be different for all of us (I love your unique body!), but some ingredients are universally grounding. Number one on the list: protein.

I know, I know! This is a protein-obsessed country and I’m not here to add to that craze. I’m not talking data or figures or counting grams. I’m talking energy—how we actually feel when we eat, not what somebody tells us we should eat. In my own journey through mast cell hypersensitivity and the early stages of perimenopause, protein has been the number one player in regulating my symptoms (more on that in this podcast episode with Samantha Rigoli, RD, and if the data side calls to you, Beth Bollinger is a wonderful resource.)

The science is there to back it up, and it speaks in the same language: protein stabilizes blood sugar by slowing the release of carbohydrates into the bloodstream, smoothing out the peaks and crashes that so easily destabilize our mood. Its amino acids are precursors to serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine—the very chemicals that underpin our sense of wellbeing, motivation, and calm. In other words, protein isn’t just feeding your muscles, it’s feeding your nervous system. It has a hand in your mood and the sense of ground beneath your feet.

We can use food as a way to access a physical sense of power, which in turn can help us tap into an inner power. And it can be a delicious enterprise. As simple as adding more protein to a salad. Like this recipe, filled with foods I love: white beans, hemp seeds, pepitas, and flaked wild salmon (or chicken or tofu), all tossed in a spoon-licking, green-goddess-inspired Creamy Herby Hemp Dressing. The salad is laced with crunchy vegetables and a smattering of golden raisins for sweet-chewy contrast. It’s a riot of textures and flavors, and so damn delicious.

The dressing is inspired by the Hippy Hemp dressing in Jerrelle Guy’s book, We Fancy (listen to my new podcast episode with Jerrelle here—it’s one of my favorites to date). Hemp seeds are having a moment—they’re one of the most protein-dense plant foods out there (per gram, they actually contain more protein than a ribeye steak). I’ve been using them to make these Hemp-Sunflower Protein Bites on repeat (quite literally—I’ve made them almost every week since I posted). When blended, the seeds create a creamy, rich dressing, no dairy required. I add basil, scallions and a touch of honey for a dressing that’s so good you can eat it with a spoon.

This is a salad that will fuel your physical power. But also, with a bit of intention, it can help you access your inner power. Tap into it. Light it up!! Let it spill outward like a rainbow of sparks, igniting others. We’re more powerful than we know, my loves, and even more powerful together. ✨

The salad recipe is below., and I’d love to hear if there are foods that help you feel your power? In my book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, I share a bulgogi bowl recipe (made with beef, pork, or chicken), with the intention, I will connect to my strength. I’m making it this week!

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The recipe

You can download a printable pdf of the salad recipe below, or scroll down for a text version.