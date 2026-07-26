Reverse Marinade—the low-effort strategy for a five-star meal

In today’s post: sharing the magic of a reverse marinade (which you can use on meats, fish, vegetables, and more); a new in-real-time recipe video (with a tour of my garden); a quick tip for getting embodied; cucumber everything; and more.

Get the full archive of over 160 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free), including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more, in the recipe index.

Hello my loves,

Today’s recipe is a superpower—a simple marinade that transforms meat, fish, and vegetables. But unlike most marinades, this one goes on after cooking. It seeps into whatever you’ve cooked, imbuing it with herby, bright flavor (unlike traditional marinades, this one also becomes the sauce). I learned the technique in Italy in my early twenties, and it rocked my world, changing how I felt about steak forever. (Truth be told, I didn’t even like steak until that meal: tender slices slicked with a bright, caper- and herb-laden sauce, eaten outside at 1 am after a day of travel trouble… but that’s a story for another time.)

The benefits of reverse marinating go beyond flavor. There’s moisture, too—this is a foolproof fix if you happen to overcook your meat or fish. And the dishes are even better at room temperature, which makes this an ideal meal for entertaining (no more stressing about timing).

This recipe is part of our COOK FREE series, where I’m offering tips to help you become a more intuitive cook and find more confidence, freedom, and ease in the kitchen. Before we dive in, however, there’s one step that can’t be overlooked.

We need to get embodied.

Let’s get physical

Our intuition doesn’t live in our minds. It’s sparked in the quiet recesses of our hearts and guts. Our senses are the doorway in. Neuroscientist Joel Pearson puts it well in The Intuition Toolkit:

You have the opportunity to tap into a vast sea of unconscious information sourced from your five senses, often sitting there unused.

When we’re fully embodied—present in our senses—we can hear the gentle tugs of our intuition. Everybody feels their intuition differently, but it’s often experienced as a gut response (a yes or no), a feeling of lightness (versus heaviness), or an opening of the heart. It’s usually not a loud shout, but rather a quiet nudge. If we’re stuck in the web of our thoughts, it’s all too easy to dismiss those sensations.

The term “get embodied” seems almost ironic. We’re already embodied, because we’re in bodies! But just this morning, after being sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole (uggghhh) trying to figure out a strategy for importing my podcast episodes to a new channel (I’d love if you’d subscribe, hint, hint), with a mind that was tangled and tight, I started making breakfast on autopilot. It wasn’t until I poured my tea that I realized I was completely disconnected, caught like a trap in my head. All it took was a few deep breaths to bring me back into my body (that, and putting my computer away). Breakfast became a thousand times more enjoyable.

I’ve talked before about the power of two deep breaths before cooking and eating (and written about it in my book)—how it calms our nervous systems and brings us into our bodies—but in the video below I offer one more element, something even more grounding, that will help you feel embodied no matter the state you start in. Use it before cooking, or anytime you need to feel more settled and whole.

If you want to go even deeper, this week I also shared one of my favorite meditations for feeling your roots and tuning into your inner voice. It’s a wonderful way to start your day or to reset. As one reader commented:

I just listened to the meditation and to be honest I found myself thinking I could listen to this several times throughout the day. The morning to start my day. Mid afternoon when I’m most stressed and my final thoughts before bed.

The recipe

The brilliant thing about getting embodied is that it not only helps us hear our intuition, but it also makes us better cooks (and those two things are more intertwined than you’d think). When we’re fully in our senses, our intuition guides us in the simplest of ways, and cooking becomes an act of reciprocity instead of reaction. We can smell the garlic before it turns bitter in the oil. We can hear the bubble of the stew, turning down the heat before it boils over. We can see the shift from ruby to blush when the salmon is cooked through.

Today’s ad-hoc recipe is a great way to invite your intuition on board. You can play with the ingredients and proportions (remember, perfectionism is the enemy of intuition, so get playful!). But sometimes we need to start somewhere more concrete. As we talked about last week, intuition is a combination of instinct and experience, and experience can hone our intuition. If this is all brand new to you, you can get a full, detailed version of the reverse marinade recipe in my book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food. Start there. Make it a few times, then move beyond it.

But trust me: this is so easy (you can do it!), and the results exceed the effort by a mile. You can watch me make it in real time in the video above (where I also show you our small but mighty vegetable garden).

P.S. I packed up that steak I made in the video above and refrigerated it for dinner, which we ate cold over salad with the leftover marinade as the dressing. The meat was incredibly tender and bursting with flavor—it was the perfect dinner for a hot summer’s night.

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More in the COOK FREE series:

Cucumber Everything

Our cucumbers are currently exploding in our garden, and I’ve made this Chilled Cucumber & Buttermilk Soup twice now (I had forgotten how much we love it)—it’s light but luscious, and an optional chili garlic oil gives it a bit of sparkle. This Cucumber Salmon Sushi Salad is also a family favorite and is on the menu this week.

Cucumber Butter Milk Soup with Chili Garlic Oil & Cucumber Salmon Sushi Salad

CookStack Collective August Class

Save the date! The CookStack Collective August cooking class will be hosted by Betty Williams on Friday, August 21, 2026 at 3 pm EST, and the theme is homemade kimchi. Whether you’re new to fermentation or just want to finally learn how to make kimchi, you won’t want to miss this one—it’s easier than you might think, and it always feels a little like magic.

As a reminder, the CookStack classes are available for all paid subscribers as an extra bonus for supporting this work (I couldn’t do it without you!!). You can register for the August class, get the whole line-up of classes, and watch the replays at this link (it also now lives on the homepage under the Classes drop-down).

Below you’ll find: