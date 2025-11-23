If you love bitter greens, crave texture, and live for bold flavor, this salad is for you. Roasted radicchio and Brussels sprouts mingle with crisp apple, delicate fennel, and nutty manchego, all tossed in a creamy apple cider dressing. Serve it as a holiday side, or turn it into a main course with leftover turkey.

Hello my dears,

I don’t know how it happened, but here we are, shuffling (skipping? dancing? dragging?) into Thanksgiving week here in the U.S. I made another batch of pie dough and cornbread for the stuffing yesterday—both tucked into the freezer— and I’m making the cranberry sauce today. We’ll be cutting down our Christmas tree next weekend after we polish off the last of the pie for breakfast. Meaning, the holidays are heeeere.

And honestly? I’m here for it. November has been a whirlwind, but I’ve been practicing letting go, prioritizing what matters, and getting rooted. This month has reminded me that getting organized is important—but only if I can also ditch the plans when I want to. That shit’s gonna be spinning, but that I can breathe and stay tethered. That most of the “busyness” is in my own brain. And that I have the capacity and freedom to get quiet, at any moment.

It’s a far from perfect practice, but showing up here with you every week has become its own form of homecoming—a way to quiet the noise and turn inward, with you. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here. I’m so very grateful for you.

Today I have a new recipe for a salad that would be a welcome addition to any holiday spread—or the perfect way to use up leftover roast turkey. Bitter roasted radicchio and Brussels sprouts (a digestive aid amid all the rich holiday flavors) are tempered by a creamy apple cider dressing, crunchy fennel, and a crisp, sweet-tart apple. You can serve it as-is, or save it for Friday or Saturday when you can fold in leftover shredded turkey as a restorative post-holiday meal. The recipe is below.

You’ll also find below a mini gift guide featuring useful items that I use regularly and love—things that will actually earn a lasting place in your kitchen.

One last note: so often I talk about what the practice of cooking can give us—how it helps us connect to our bodies, our sensual selves, the foods we eat, and to pleasure. But this week, what can you bring into the cooking process? My invitation is to infuse your dishes with care—tending to them softly with patience—and to let them nourish you, and those gathered at your table, richly and in all ways.

Gift Guide

We’re heading into gifting season, and I just want to say: there’s absolutely nothing you need to buy. Part of me balks at the idea of sharing a gift guide (this is my first). But in truth, they can be helpful—not as a shopping list, but as inspiration for ways to give and receive more intentionally. For my family, experiences are usually at the top of the list. I make little cards with “gift days”—like a shopping trip with my kids or a date day for my husband—so we can look forward to something together. If you’re looking for experiential gifts this year, I have two upcoming workshops that would make nourishing presents—whether for someone you love or for yourself:

✨ The Upstate Table, Kingston, NY – January 24 (10am–2pm)

A hands-on workshop of cooking, mindfulness, and delicious food. We’ll prepare nourishing, naturally gluten-free recipes from my new book while learning how to bring intention, balance, and gratitude into the kitchen. The day will culminate in a shared feast. → Mind, Body, Spirit Food: Hands-On Cooking & Mindfulness Workshop

✨ Kripalu Center, Berkshires, MA – February 27–March 1 (weekend retreat)

A restorative weekend retreat filled with cooking, connection, and community at the beautiful Kripalu campus. It will be a sensory-rich gathering designed to awaken the senses, engage the spirit, and reconnect you with the pleasure and presence of cooking and eating, perfect to share with a friend, partner, or to gift yourself. → Cooking as a Spiritual Practice Retreat

Below, I’ve also gathered a few things—useful items that I love and use nearly everyday—that might spark ideas for your own giving or receiving this season. Most are kitchen or food related. You’ll find links for ease (including to a big retailer I don’t love supporting), but if you can source things locally, I encourage you to do so.

*A few links below (Misen and Bookshop) are affiliate links, meaning they earn MBSF a small income at no cost to you. I’ve only featured products that I authentically love and use regularly.

Stocking Stuffers

Urban Moonshine Bitters instantly elevate a glass of sparkling water or seltzer—my little weeknight ritual—with a soft, surprising vanilla finish. I received this Misen Paring Knife last year, and it still cuts straight through tomato skins. I’ve yet to find a hand cream that works better than this Recover cream from Homemade La Conner (I keep a jar next to my sink—it lasts for months). For the flavor lovers in your life, Capitana Salsa Macha is a game changer (and it’s made by a fellow MBSF community member, Lorenza!)—spoon it over avocado toast, stir-fries, grain bowls, or try it in this taco salad. This small book, The Wonder of Small Things: Poems of Peace and Renewal brings a bit beauty and awe to any day. Small spoons make ordinary moments feel more special, whether you’re stirring tea, nibbling on cake, or eating ice cream. A mini Le Creuset Cocotte is the perfect vessel for salt (I keep mine next to my stove). Pretty serving spoons make any dish feel celebratory. A drizzle of truffle oil lends opulence to many winter dishes (like this Brussels sprouts galette or these whipped ricotta crostini).

Kitchen Tools

The most used pan in my kitchen is my Misen 10-inch carbon steel pan—it’s lightweight, naturally non-stick, and toxin-free (15% off site-wide). Their chef’s knife is also my everyday go-to: sharp, well-balanced, and affordable (also 15% off). Enameled cast iron pans go from oven to table and last forever—and this Lodge braiser is far more affordable than other brands. A reliable instant-read meat thermometer is a must for meat eaters, and the Thermapen is the gold standard. One day I’d love a full set of plates from Heath Ceramics, but for now I adore these dessert/appetizer plates. A high-speed blender is an investment, but my Vitamix remains one of my favorite kitchen appliances. This small tea pot is perfect for a single cup (I refill it every morning). A beautiful salad bowl can turn even the simplest greens into a centerpiece. Never underestimate small tools—they’re not just cute; they’re some of my most-used items, including a mini spatula, a 4-tablespoon measuring cup, and a tiny whisk.

Cookbooks

The Recipe

You can download a printable pdf of the recipe here (I’ve also included a text version below)

Roasted Radicchio, Brussels Sprouts & Apple Salad 703KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

:

The secret to the dressing is boiling down apple cider then whisking it with a touch of sour cream and fresh herbs - it's slightly sweet and creamy, perfect for enrobing bitter greens.

Wishing you a peace-filled week and a happy Thanksgiving to those celebrating. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love!

xo,

Nicki

Roasted Radicchio, Brussels Sprouts & Apple Salad with Creamy Apple Cider Dressing

If you love bitter greens, crave texture, and live for bold flavor, this salad is for you. Roasted radicchio and Brussels sprouts mingle with crisp apple, delicate fennel, and nutty manchego, all tossed in a creamy apple cider dressing (which is also fabulous on crunchy lettuces like romaine). Serve it as a side, or turn it into a main course with shredded chicken or turkey.

Serves: 4-6

Creamy Apple Cider Dressing

1 cup apple cider

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 large garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon minced chives or scallions

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 cup full-fat sour cream

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Slaw

1 medium head radicchio, halved and thinly sliced

1 pound Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider

1 small fennel bulb, finely diced

1 medium sweet-crisp apple, finely diced

1/2 cup toasted pecans or walnuts, chopped

1/2 cup finely diced Manchego or aged cheddar cheese (2-3 ounces)

2 handfuls baby arugula

2-3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, optional

Make the dressing

Bring the apple cider to a boil in a small pot, and cook, uncovered, until it’s reduced to 1/4 cup, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl (if you end up with a bit less than 1/4 cup, add more fresh cider). Let cool slightly.

Add the lemon juice, grated garlic, chives, and rosemary. Whisk in the sour cream, followed by the olive oil. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Give it a taste, and adjust the seasonings as desired. Do Ahead: The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Make the salad

Preheat the oven to 450˚F (220˚C).

Scatter the radicchio and Brussels sprouts onto large parchment-lined baking sheet and drizzle with the olive oil and the apple cider. Season with salt and pepper, and use your hands to toss the vegetables to evenly coat. Spread them in an even layer. Roast for 10 minutes, stirring halfway through, or until the vegetables are lightly browned and crisp around the edges. Scrape them into a large bowl and let them cool slightly.

Add the fennel, apple, pecans, Manchego, and arugula. If you’re using chicken or turkey, add that too. Season with salt and pepper. Toss with enough dressing to coat (you might not need it all). Serve!