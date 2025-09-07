Tender roasted vegetables meld into layers of soft pasta, fluffy basil-scented ricotta, and marinara in this easy, no-boil (gluten-free friendly) lasagna.

Hello my dears,

The theme for today’s lasagna recipe is connection. When the word dropped into my brain as I started thinking about this post, I assumed it meant outer connection—after all, there are few recipes better for sharing love (or feeding a crowd) than lasagna.

Lasagna is a love letter. It’s soft and yielding, a bit sexy (all those layers), a warm and cheesy embrace. It’s an expression of care, as it requires you to build it using your very own hands (even for a streamlined version like this).

This vegetable lasagna traces back to college, when James used to make it with his housemates (it might have been when I first fell in love—me, a freshman stuck with dining hall food; him, a junior with a real kitchen). Since then, it’s become the dish I lean on for so many moments: bringing comfort to friends with a new baby or healing from illness, fueling ski weekends at the cabin, and anchoring our own Sunday nights at home—my kids ask for it again and again. It’s not fancy; it doesn’t involve complicated techniques—it’s just pure comfort.

The dish is so ingrained in the fabric of my life that I never thought to write up the recipe (it was never actually a recipe at all—just something we made by instinct). That is, until a reader requested it after seeing this post from our summer trip to Vermont. (And p.s. while I did write up and test the recipe for you, once you get the hang of things, you can ditch it and let your intuition take the lead.)

It’s true that lasagna is a dish we can (and should!) make to extend our care and connect with others. But it can also be something that we make to extend care and connect to ourselves.

So often, I seek connection externally—the friends, the followers, and even the likes. I’m ashamed to admit this. Just when I think I’m done with the pull of social media (or Substack Notes, or whatever), a new little string will start tugging at me—I need to create the connection! I need to find more of my people! I need to forge (force?) this thing!

While there’s some truth there—no connections will be made if we cut ourselves off from the world—I’m starting to realize that the striving for outer connection without first creating inner connection is like popping a pill to mask a symptom instead of healing the root cause of the issue.

As one of my favorite teachers often reminds me, when we create strong connections to ourselves first, our people will find us. We don’t have to strive or force—we will be so rooted in our authenticity that those who are meant to be in our lives will be attracted to us like moths to a lantern.

I’m reading Robyn Moreno ’s book, Get Rooted, in preparation for an upcoming podcast interview. She describes the Latin American art of healing—Curanderismo—quoting her mentor:

People think Curanderismo is about healing others, but it’s not… Curanderismo is about healing yourself in order to help others.

That sentence stopped me in my tracks—it has to start with us first. Whether we’re seeking connection or hoping to make a difference in this world, the work starts inward.

When we force outer connection without doing that inner work, we often attract the very things we don’t want—controlling bosses, unfaithful partners, surface-level friends.

Building inner connection sounds easy and all, but it takes a hell of a lot of patience and compassion. It means unwiring old conditioning and learning to speak to ourselves with tenderness and love.

I didn’t realize how harsh my inner voice was until I was sitting on a yoga mat eight years ago, berating myself for being tired. Suddenly I zoomed out, looking down at my body, and I could hear my inner critic, which had run on autopilot for so long that I didn’t even realize it was the channel I was playing. Wait, what the hell? Why was I being so mean?

It took practice to notice that channel as it played—to actually hear the words I was telling myself—and then begin to change it. At first, being tender with myself looked a lot like me placing a hand on my heart and faking it (what would happen if I dropped the control and actually allowed myself to soften? I would dissolve! I would cease to exist!).

But the softness did come. The inner voice did change. The love and compassion for myself blossomed.

That love, that connection, is our power.

This is a practice, and we will forget, again and again. I still seek outward instead of remembering that the best kind of connection is the warm space inside me that feels like home. It’s a space that’s rooted and solid, boundless and gentle. It’s where I feel endlessly supported. It’s always there, even when I forget.

But when I remember? My light grows. My joy expands. My lantern—that inner beacon—shines forth brightly, without effort.

About that lasagna

(Thank you for hanging in there with me!) Yes, we can make it as an offering of care for others, but when that’s the only focus, it can slip into performance—about the end product, or even an ego desire to please.

What’s even more powerful is to build the lasagna as a love letter to you (even if you’ll be giving it away). Redirect your focus inward. Pour your care into your own hands as you layer in the noodles. Talk to yourself tenderly as you taste the ricotta. Feel your feet beneath you. Move your body with care. Sing gently to your soul: I love you so much.

This kind of love can’t help but spill outward—it’s how we truly infuse a dish with care: by tending to ourselves first. Others may taste it in the food, but even more, they’ll feel it in you. That’s the most nourishing connection of all—one that begins within and radiates outward, without effort.

For this recipe, my sweet cherry tomatoes: love yourself first. As you cook, set an intention to connect inward with tenderness—and notice what unfolds.

What’s one small way you can love on yourself while making dinner this week?

In my podcast conversation this week with Jenn Tilton , she describes her practice for connecting with her inner self in the kitchen—something we can all bring into our own cooking process—and how it creates space for something even deeper.

The recipe

Below you’ll find: