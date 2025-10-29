When Caring Becomes the Cure: Curanderismo, Self Care, and Cooking

Hello my dears,

This week’s conversation is one I felt in my bones. I sat down with writer, curanderismo practitioner, and friend Robyn Moreno , author of Get Rooted: Reclaim Your Soul, Serenity & Sisterhood Through the Healing Medicine of the Grandmothers, to talk about healing, the kitchen, and what it means to get rooted when life feels (as Robyn’s Mexica ancestors say) “slippery slick.”

Robyn shares her cultural upbringing as a Mexican American and her journey from being a high-level executive to becoming a practitioner of curanderismo, a traditional healing practice centered on caring for oneself and others. We talk about how perfectionism and ambition can sneak into healing (her joke about becoming the “CEO of her healing” made me laugh and wince with recognition). She names susto—those old shocks that lodge in the body—and ser, the inner knowing that guides us back home when we finally listen.

We also explore how shifting from a mindset of fixing to one of caring can transform everything—from how we tend our inner lives to how we make dinner. Robyn speaks honestly about her evolving relationship with the kitchen, and how it became a space for both grief and reconnection—with family, lineage, and self.

Be sure to stay tuned to the end of the episode, where Robyn shares simple yet profound practices to help us find our rootedness—to steady us in this slippery world.

I left this conversation feeling deeply nourished. I hope it feeds you too. 💚

