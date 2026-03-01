These salmon tacos and bowls are one of my family’s go-to’s—a weeknight staple and a favorite for gatherings. For me, it’s a dish that has come to taste like home—a delicious form of comfort.

Hello loves,

I’m writing this early in the morning in Arizona (a week before you’ll receive it), suitcase nearly packed, sunshine warming my cheeks. We’re heading back to the Hudson Valley today after visiting my parents for winter break—following a week of book events in Washington and California. We’re returning to another forecasted blizzard (this is truly the year of WINTER), and this moment of clear skies and warmth feels like a gift.

So does writing to you.

I wasn’t sure there would be a newsletter this week, as I’m going to be preparing for my Cooking as a Spiritual Practice retreat at Kripalu (which will be happening when you read this!). But my heart is fueled with love after a book talk last night at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe. I know I’ve said this before, but you are truly my inspiration. Thank you to those of you who came and shared your questions and stories. There is something sacred that happens when we gather in person.

One question I’ve received a few times on book tour is how I stay grounded.

I have many tools for grounding—cooking being one of my favorites—but when I’m traveling, thrown out of the simple rhythms of home life, I have to consciously carve out moments to feel my roots. As a “vata” body type in Ayurveda, it’s easy for me to lose my center, to float off with whatever winds are circling around me (especially during travel). Before Arizona I was in a different hotel every other night, and here we’ve been staying with my parents. But a few rituals have helped me feel at home, even when I’m a thousand miles away.

Staying grounded when traveling

I think many of us have quirky travel habits that help us feel at home on the road. I have a friend who brings a spray bottle of essential oils to make hotel rooms smell less stale. Another always packs the same well-worn pajamas. My husband travels with his favorite protein powder—which security has mistaken for drugs more than once. Here are my own slightly weird, somewhat woo-woo rituals for staying grounded while traveling.

The first is my journal. I have a morning meditation practice, which is really just time to connect to my inner self before the day begins. After calming my body and mind (some days this takes just a few minutes; other days, much longer), I ask my inner self—that quiet, steady space within me—What do I need to know today? Sometimes it’s a word or two. Sometimes it’s a visual image. Sometimes it’s a full page of text. Often it surprises me, because it doesn’t come from my thinking mind. Those words become my guidepost, anchoring me throughout the day. And without fail, when I look back in the evening, they make sense. I try to carve out time first thing in the morning, but I’ve also done it in Uber rides, on airplanes, even talking into a voice memo in the car. I always finish with words of gratitude, which rise like champagne bubbles in my heart. Start the day with joy. This is going to sound super woo, but I also travel with a few small crystals. Each stone has a story and feels like a little friend (too long to share here—but I found my little rose quartz in the most delightful way). At night before bed I take a minute to arrange them on my nightstand—or sometimes place one on my body—a quiet reminder that I am always home, even in a new bed. Even more, they provide a spark of beauty in an otherwise bland hotel room (I’m looking at you Embassy Suites SFO). And of course, food keeps me grounded. I traveled with protein bites, which I tucked into hotel mini fridges. I always carry a bag of nuts or trail mix in my purse—on this trip it was toasted pumpkin seeds, salted almonds, and maple pecans—for sustenance between flights and events. Those little snacks keep my blood sugar steady and root me back in my body when I’m on the go. I also always bring a stash of tea—herbal for nighttime and my favorite bagged green tea for the morning, since I’m not a coffee drinker. Starting the day with a familiar cup of warmth (even if I have to wash the hotel coffee machine a million times) steadies my system. There’s something about that simple ritual that reminds me: I’m still me, wherever I wake up.

My travel buddies.

What about you? Are there rituals, practices, or even certain foods that help you stay grounded when you travel? Give me your weird!! I’d love to hear.

Inviting comfort home

After a week of restaurant meals—mostly quick lunches and dinners squeezed between airports and bookstores—I was so excited to arrive in Arizona and sit down to a home-cooked dinner from my mom. She made salmon tacos/bowls, a recipe I developed years ago that has become a family staple. I’ve made it several times over the years for my entire extended family during the holidays; it’s a reliable weeknight dinner; and it’s a favorite for last-minute gatherings. For me, it tastes like home—a delicious form of comfort.

My bowl from last week at my parents’ house.

The cilantro yogurt sauce is the star: bright and creamy over tacos or bowls, but also wonderful as a salad dressing (my youngest will literally eat it out of the bowl with a spoon).

I’m sharing the taco/bowl recipe below in case you’re craving something grounding and fresh, wherever you are this week. The intention for this recipe is I will invite comfort (admittedly, one of my favorites). Because sometimes comfort is a place. Sometimes it’s a feeling. And sometimes it’s a simple bowl of food. I hope this dish offers you just that.

p.s. My mom made these Chocolate Crackle Cakes for dessert that night we arrived. They’re made with just almond flour and have a rich, fudgy center and crackly crust. Sweet, sweet comfort.

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

More tacos, please

Salmon Tacos or Bowls with Cilantro Yogurt Sauce

These salmon tacos and bowls are one of my family’s staples—we make them for holiday gatherings (the recipe doubles or triples easily), busy weeknights, and impromptu get-togethers. For me, it’s a dish that has come to taste like home—a delicious form of comfort. The spoon-worthy cilantro yogurt sauce is the real star (my youngest happily eats it straight from the bowl), and it’s just as good drizzled over other bowls or tossed into a salad. Serve the salmon in warm tortillas or over rice with this Red Cabbage & Sweet Corn Slaw and your favorite fixings. While the recipe calls for roasting the salmon, we also love cooking it on our smoker—simply set the salmon on aluminum foil and cook at 350°F for about 20 minutes.

Intention: I will invite comfort.

Serves: 4

Cilantro Yogurt Sauce

1 large garlic clove

1/2 medium jalapeño, seeds and inner stems removed

1 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves and tender stems

1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt (2% fat content or higher)

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon honey

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Salmon

1 1/4 teaspoons chili powder (blend)

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar or maple syrup

4 6- to 8-ounce salmon fillets

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For serving

Warm tortillas, cooked rice or quinoa

Red Cabbage & Sweet Corn Slaw (or any slaw you love)

Your favorite fixings, such as sliced avocado or guacamole, sliced radishes, sliced jalapeños, and/or hot sauce

Make the cilantro yogurt sauce

In a food processor with the blade running, drop the garlic clove and jalapeño through the feed tube to finely chop. Add the cilantro and process until chopped.

Scrape the sides, and add the Greek yogurt, lime juice and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Process until smooth, stopping and scraping the sides as needed. Taste and adjust the seasonings to please your palate. If the sauce is quite thick (depending on the brand of yogurt you used) feel free to thin it with a splash of water or milk. Do Ahead: The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Make the salmon

Preheat the oven to 425˚F (220˚C).

In a small bowl, mix together the chili powder, cumin and brown sugar.

Arrange the salmon fillets on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and season them with salt and pepper. Rub the spice mixture all over the salmon. Let sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes.

Roast the salmon until it flakes easily with a fork but is still rosy in the center, about 15-17 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets—if you’re using thin wild fillets, start checking them at 10 minutes.

Serve

You can either serve the fillets directly over rice or quinoa, or coarsely flake them for tacos. Top with the red cabbage slaw and your favorite fixings. What delicious comfort.