Navigating Perimenopause with More Nourishment, Less Dogma

Hello my friends,

You know when a conversation feels like a breath of fresh air? When you walk away feeling both inspired and empowered? That's exactly how I felt after today’s episode with registered dietitian and functional medicine practitioner Samantha Rigoli. We explore perimenopause and menopause—and how we can support ourselves, or those we love (I'm looking at you men out there!), through this transitional time in a way that feels empowering rather than dogmatic.

Sam is the founder of Healthy to the Core NYC, where she’s been helping women transform their health for nearly 20 years. Based in New York City, she specializes in gut health and hormones, with a deep focus on supporting women through perimenopause.

In this conversation, we cover so much ground—from common (and not-so-common) symptoms of perimenopause (I’ll admit, I cockily thought I wasn’t there yet… ha!) to how hormonal shifts can impact not only how we feel, but how we move through our daily lives and relationships. We also talk about how our nutritional needs begin to shift during this time. Rather than focusing on restriction, it’s about what more we can give ourselves: more nourishment, more support, more consistency.

We dive into the powerful roles that blood sugar and stress play in how we feel, along with simple, supportive practices to help us stay steadier and more grounded. And maybe most importantly, Sam offers a beautiful reframe of this season of life—one that honors both its challenges and its potential. Because while change can feel hard, it can also be an invitation into a deeper, more connected version of ourselves.

(Also, be sure to stay tuned to the very end of the show, when Sam turns the last question I ask all my guests back to me. I share my dream final meal—at least in that moment—and link to the main course below!)

In this episode, we cover: What’s actually happening in the body during perimenopause (and why symptoms can feel so confusing)

A gentle, non-dogmatic approach to nutrition that prioritizes connection over control

The powerful connection between blood sugar, cortisol, and hormonal shifts

Why eating more consistently (not less) can be key during this phase, and the role of protein, fiber, and balanced meals

How over-exercising can backfire—and what more supportive movement can look like

The gut-hormone connection (including estrogen clearance and digestion)

Simple daily rhythms that can help you feel more stable and grounded

Thoughts on supplements

The emotional landscape of this transition

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

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With love,

Nicki

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