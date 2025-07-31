Hello my dears,

My house has been deliciously quiet this week—one kid is at camp and the other is on a cultural immersion trip—and in this rare pocket of stillness, I’ve been feeling everything. The beauty and abundance of summer. The sensual joy of walking barefoot in the garden (so many green beans!). The lightness of not managing anyone else’s schedule. And woven through it all, a quiet undercurrent of heartache.

There’s so much to hold at once right now: the elation of a lingering over blueberry crisp on my front porch, laughing so hard my stomach hurt—and the sorrow of seeing images and hearing stories of people caught in war, starving.

As I’m coming to understand, this dissonance, as uncomfortable as it may be, is woven into what it means to be human. I’ve been reading Meggan Watterson ’s powerful new book, The Girl Who Baptized Herself (stay tuned—Meggan will be on the podcast this fall!). In it, she includes a passage from The Thunder: Perfect Mind, a scripture that was left out of the official Christian canon in 325 CE at the Council of Nicaea, and rediscovered in 1945, preserved in an urn in Egypt.

It reads (as excerpted from Meggan’s book):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I am the first and the last I am she who is honored and she who is mocked I am the whore and the holy woman I am the wife and the virgin… I am the bride and the bridegroom… I am she, the lord… I am both awareness and obliviousness I am humiliation and pride I am without shame I am ashamed I am security and I am fear I am war and peace Pay attention to me I am she who is disgraced and she who is important… I am what everyone can hear and no one can say

I love what Meggan writes about this:

When I digest these “I am” statements… I become acutely aware that all our definitions, categories, labels, and names for ourselves and others have always been limited, confining, and ultimately incomplete. Incomplete because these identities lack the “and” between them. It’s the whore or the holy woman, the wife or the virgin, humiliation or pride. The perfect mind here is when we reach a state of releasing this ego concept of either-or, this ego need to label and define those around us, and attempt to see from within, from a place that’s not about control. From a place that’s primarily about witnessing a love beneath it all, beneath every possible label and name we could call ourselves and one another—a love that holds and embodies every name that seeks to describe us.

As I wrote about here, I’ve been on my own journey of shedding labels when it comes to how I define myself. There’s a freedom in letting go of identity. In that undefined space, there’s room for more of me, even if it means having to accept all parts of myself—the stuff I love and the stuff I want to deny (oof).

When I glimpse that space, there’s a kind of weightlessness. I can only access it in moments of quiet connection, but when I do, I’m finding I can hold it all—the beautiful and the turbid, the elation and the sadness—without clinging or resisting. The things of this world that feel binary and opposing can all be.

I think that space is the “love beneath it all.” It’s not always easy to access, but it’s always there, if I choose to open to it. For me, it usually arrives in flashes: brief moments of clarity and peace. Not a mental peace, but something deeper, almost cellular. A sparkle of remembering before I’m pulled back into the everyday swirl of life, with all its messiness and beauty.

Still, those moments of quiet connection are something we can reach for. We can cultivate them. Yes, through meditation, or spending time in nature, or journaling—but also through the most ordinary, everyday acts.

Like preparing a meal.

The acts of smelling, tasting, touching, moving, and creating in the kitchen can help draw us out of the binaries of the brain and into the quiet of our heart. While many of us have busy schedules and can’t always carve out time for quiet reflection, we all have to eat. We can bring intention into the process of feeding ourselves as a way to tend to not just our physical bodies, but also to our emotional selves.

This week, my invitation for you, as you tend to your food (no matter what you’re making!), is to also tend to yourself. Get inwardly quiet (even if the dog is barking and the kids are screaming in the background). Be present with whatever shows up. And remember, there’s nothing to perform. Choose presence over performance.

As you probably know by now, when it comes to tending to myself in the kitchen—whether to fuel joy, to soothe sorrow, or (as I’m learning) to hold both at once—I will always turn to pie.

Pie is what I make when I want to celebrate, but it’s also what I make when I’m in need of soothing. And sometimes both things are true at the same time. I hope the recipes below provide you with joy, comfort, or both.

Share

And stay tuned, because tomorrow I will be sending a special bonus recipe and instructional video for making a spectacular Peach & Almond Galette (for paid subscribers). Peach season is here, and this is one of my favorite pies of all time.

Related posts:

World Central Kitchen

I’ll be donating all new paid subscriber revenue for the month of August to World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals to the hungry in Gaza as well as in communities across the U.S. and around the world in response to humanitarian and community crises.

Simple Summer Pies

When it comes to “simple pies,” galettes are always the answer. They’re free form, forgiving, and easier to make than double crust pies—but just as delicious. The blueberry hand pies below are more of a project but are designed to be “perfectly imperfect.” What’s your favorite summer pie?

Leave a comment

*Some of the recipes below are in the archive, meaning they’re behind a paywall. To access all of the recipes in the archive, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Hungry for more pie? Sign up for my Mastering Gluten-Free Pie Making Class, where you’ll master pie dough, learn essential pie making techniques, and discover the sensual pleasure in making pies from scratch. Use the code NEWSLETTER for 20% off the class price. ❤️

I’ll be back tomorrow with the Peach & Almond Galette recipe and video, but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love. You can hold it all.

Leave a comment

xo, Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks