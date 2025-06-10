Hello my dears,

I’m writing this from the airport on Monday, on my way home from a long weekend on the coast of Mexico celebrating my 20th wedding anniversary (!!). The trip was incredible—deeply nourishing in every possible way—but that’s a story for another day (though I can’t stop thinking about some mushroom al pastor tacos I had… I have a feeling a version will show up here soon!).

Today, I’m sharing a post from Rebecca Blackwell , who I’ll be going live with this Thursday! In lieu of this month’s Whole Life Nourishment class, I’ll be joining Rebecca to give you an insider peek into both of our kitchens—two very different spaces with one shared purpose. All the details are below, and I truly hope to see you there. ❤️

Rebecca Blackwell writes the wonderful Let’s Get Lost newsletter. We met here on Substack and clicked instantly—she’s a true kindred spirit, and I know you’re going to adore her.

Join Nicki Sizemore and I for a behind-the-scenes kitchen tour like no other— one large newly renovated kitchen in a gorgeous Hudson Valley home and one tiny RV kitchen, also freshly renovated.

Both Nicki and I are recipe developers, writers, and food photographers. We both spend a LOT of time in our kitchens. But… I’m pretty sure I could fit 10 of my kitchen inside Nicki’s with room to spare!

One thing I’ve learned since moving into an RV is that the size of the kitchen isn’t as important as one that is organized around how you use it. That’s what we’ll show you during this live streaming video.

Both Nicki and I have recently renovated our kitchens and we’ll show you how we’ve set up the hearts of our home to support the way we live and work. We’ll talk about our favorite tools and gadgets and how we keep everything organized without losing our minds. (Ok. I sometimes loose my mind. But it’s not my kitchen’s fault.)

If you’re the kind of person who likes to peek inside people’s homes and lives, I hope you’ll join us.

What: Join us for a tour of each of our kitchens When: Thursday, June 12 at 11am EST (10am CST, 9am MST, 8am PST) Follow this link to join us LIVE: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/34007

xo, Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks