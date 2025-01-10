This slow cooker vegetarian stew is hearty yet light, featuring tender cubes of winter squash; protein-packed lentils; silky spinach; a gentle lace of curry, ginger and cinnamon; and finely chopped dried apricots (which are the secret ingredient, lending subtle sweetness). It gets topped with a crunchy-chewy apricot cashew gremolata and a swirl of cooling yogurt.

Hello my dears!

This is not the essay you were supposed to receive. I had written something entirely different for you, which was formatted and ready to send. In it, I talked about releasing old patterns of shame and low self-worth—creepy habits that occasionally sneak back into my life like mold on cheese. Last week I was tested and tested (and tested again!) in those old wounds, and to be honest, it felt pretty safe to crawl back into them. It felt good to dim my light, falling back into a pattern of people pleasing. And by saying it felt good, what I actually mean is that it felt like shit.

On Wednesday morning as I sat meditating, suddenly anger swooped in, supplanting shame. “I’m done,” I realized. I’M DONE. “No longer,” I wrote in my journal, “am I that person”—the person who spent so many years caring about what other people thought of her, or who carried guilt around like a sack of rotten potatoes. It felt like a completion—like a true ending, far deeper than anything I’ve experienced before.

So, within the span of just one week, the story I was going to tell you is no longer true.

This is the year of the wood snake in the Chinese lunar calendar, which is all about shedding what no longer serves us—about transformation and growth. In numerology, 2025 is a nine year, which is about endings and resolutions—becoming the wise sage who has acquired perspective in order to, ultimately, start new. In human design, this year is predicted to be one of massive transformations, shortening the gaps between time and space, making it feel like reality is moving faster than ever.

I have a feeling that change is going to be rapid this year, and while that can feel incredibly disorienting, it can also be incredibly healing.

Whenever change is rapid (for good or bad) finding grounding becomes more important than ever—using practices and rituals to root ourselves into our bodies and into our hearts so that we can stay steady, even as the winds around us squall and blow.

There are many ways we can find grounding—meditating, being in nature, journaling, working with a spiritual coach and/or therapist, dancing, walking—but one of my favorite ways is in the kitchen. Last week when I became untethered, I found solace in chopping, stirring, and creating nourishment with my hands. I made a batch of enchiladas, homemade chicken noodle soup, a clean-out-the fridge fried rice, and muffins, which I nibbled on every afternoon with hot tea.

Those actions, when done with intention, carried me back home to my body when my mind was swirling. I would set an intention for the cooking and/or eating process to soothe, or to provide beauty, or to bring comfort. I would invite the process to calm my mind.

In my podcast episode with Dr. Hillary McBride this week (it’s such a good one, if you haven’t listened yet), I mentioned my intentional cooking process, and she had the following suggestion: after taking two deep breaths, ask yourself, “What’s happening inside of me right now?” I love this so much. By tuning in and naming where we’re at mentally/emotionally/spiritually, we immediately start to loosen our attachment to it. Even more, by acknowledging where we’re at, with compassion, we can better give ourselves exactly what we need, whether that’s a hand on our heart, a loud playlist, a moment of silence, or simply a nod of recognition (I see you, and you’re okay).

If there are any old patterns or habits you’d like to release, 2025 might just be the year to let them go for good. As I talked about last week, let’s clear the gunk that’s blocking our light so that this year we can freaking shine. Unabashedly, brilliantly, SHINE.

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash & Lentil Stew with Apricot Cashew Gremolata

I can’t think of a better meal to turn to when you need grounding than this stew—it’s rich with chunks of butternut squash, tender lentils, and warming spices of curry, cinnamon and ginger. The secret ingredient is chopped dried apricots, which give the stew an undertone of sweetness (I don’t love dried apricots on their own, but they’re a game changer in this stew). It gets topped with a gremolata-style crunchy-chewy topping of more dried apricots, chopped cashews and cilantro, along with a spoonful of cooling yogurt (regular or dairy-free).

The recipe was inspired by a paid subscriber who requested a vegetarian slow cooker recipe (did you know that paid subscribers can request recipes?!). I was so happy for the request, as it’s been a hot minute since I developed a slow cooker recipe (although we’ve been making a slew of dinners from my book, Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker this season). It can simmer away all day while you go about your life, ready for you when you need it. I hope that it provides you with warmth and pleasure in the season ahead. ✨

Recipe tips:

I prefer Turkish apricots in this stew, which are unsulphured and have a caramelized, slightly smoky flavor. While I admittedly don’t love dried apricots on their own, they’re a game changer in this stew.

You can either use 2 small honeynut squashes or 1 medium butternut squash (or you can use pre-cut squash chunks, but if they’re large, cut them down into smaller cubes).

Cooking the onions and aromatics (garlic, ginger and spices) quickly on the stovetop or in the microwave before adding them to the slow cooker is key, as it helps the onion to soften and the flavor of the spices to bloom (using the microwave might sound weird, but it’s a great time saver if you’re crunched for time). You can also knock out that step out the day before (if I know I have a busy morning, I’ll cut up the squash and cook the aromatics the night before, so that in the morning all I have to do is dump everything in the slow cooker).

All slow cookers are slightly different so I’ve included time ranges, but it’s best to check early if you’re not certain about your model (the stew is ready when the lentils are tender, but there is definitely a lot of leeway in this recipe). My KitchenAid slow cooker switches to a simmer mode after the time has ended, which means I can leave it unattended for a few hours longer than the recipe says.

For more slow cooker inspiration, check out my book, Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker!

You can download a PDF of the recipe here (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe below):

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash & Lentil Stew with Apricot Cashew Gremolata

Dried apricots are the secret ingredient in the stew, imparting a subtle sweetness (I admittedly don’t like dried apricots on their own, but they’re a game changer in this recipe). I prefer dark Turkish apricots, which are unsulphured and have a caramelized, slightly smoky flavor. As far as the squash goes, you can either use 2 small honeynut squashes or 1 medium butternut squash (or you can use pre-cut squash chunks, but if they’re large, cut them down into smaller cubes). Cooking the onions and aromatics quickly on the stovetop or in the microwave is key, as it helps the onions soften and the flavor of the spices to bloom (using the microwave might sound weird, but it’s a great time saver if you’re crunched for time). Don’t forget the chile crisp, sriracha or hot sauce for serving, as it imparts balance!

Serves: 4-6

Stovetop (or microwave) prep

2 tablespoons virgin coconut oil or extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger (from a 1-inch knob)

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Slow cooker

4 heaping cups cubed honeynut or butternut squash (from 2-pounds of squash)

1 cup green lentils, rinsed in cold water

1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1/3 cup finely chopped dried Turkish apricots (you will need another 1/2 cup of chopped apricots for the gremolata, so go ahead and chop them all now!)

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

3 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth (or bone broth)

5 ounces baby spinach

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Gremolata

1/2 cup finely chopped dried Turkish apricots

1/2 cup finely chopped roasted cashews

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems

Plain yogurt (regular or coconut yogurt)

Chile crisp, sriracha, or hot sauce, for serving

Prep the aromatics

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, cumin powder, curry powder, and red pepper flakes, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. (Alternatively, toss the onion with the oil, garlic, ginger, cumin, curry powder, and red pepper flakes in a heatproof bowl, and microwave on high, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4-5 minutes.) Do Ahead: The aromatics can be cooked 1 day ahead. Let cool, then cover and refrigerate.

Assemble the slow cooker

Scrape the onion mixture into a 4- to 7-quart slow cooker. Add the cubed squash, lentils, coconut milk, drained tomatoes, chopped apricots, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, and broth. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook until the lentils are tender, 7 to 8 hours on low or 3 to 5 hours on high.

Stir in the spinach. Cover and cook on high until the greens are wilted, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice, and season the stew well with salt and pepper (you will likely need more salt than you think you need).

Make the gremolata

In the meantime, in a small bowl combine the chopped apricots, cashews and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine.

Serve

Ladle the stew into bowls and dollop with yogurt. Sprinkle with the gremolata, and garnish with a bit of hot sauce, sriracha or chile crisp, if you’d like.

Storage: The stew can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 3 months.