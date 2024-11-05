Hello my loves,

I wasn’t going to send a newsletter today, as those of us in the US are going to be bombarded with so much noise on this election day. But when I feel anxious or overwhelmed, I often turn to the methodology of baking to help me find grounding. Making something tangible with my own two hands is a way to feel a semblance of control when so much right now is out of my control (and so much feels like it’s at stake). Baking can be a way to quiet the noise, settle into our bodies, and create something sweet and soft when the outside world feels angry and sharp.

My daughter, grabbing a brownie.

So this week I thought I’d unlock my recipe for grain-free Chocolate Bliss Brownies, (which had been under a paywall) for everybody. Because of all the baked goods I make, none are as comforting as those that feature chocolate. Instead of focusing on the end result, I invite you to allow the process of making these brownies be the focus. As I shared in this post (featuring an Orange Rosemary Cake, another recipe that might bring you pleasure today):

If I’m focusing on the end result instead of the process, baking loses its magic… However, if I surrender to the acts of measuring, whisking and stirring simply for their own sakes, the process becomes one of ease. There’s nobody to impress; there’s no pressure. There’s just the act of creating, of making something with my own two hands simply because I want to.

For these brownies, settle into the weighing and measuring. Bask in watching the chocolate move from a chunky solid to a satiny liquid. Revel in the smell of butter and sugar. Feel the strength in your arms as you stir and fold.

We could all use a bit of quiet today, and the kitchen can be a powerful place to tune out the noise and tune back into ourselves. And (unlike many other practices) you’ll be left with something utterly delicious at the end.

You can get the recipe for these brownies, which are grain-free and feature a delightfully crackly top and rich center, here.

For a bit more flair, you can also try these Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies (which use the grain-free brownies as the base).

As always (and especially today), remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

