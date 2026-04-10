Special Series: Let’s Master Pie Making (Gluten-Free or Regular)

Hello my loves,

I’m popping in a few days early with something special for you. Since it’s my birthday next week, I’m celebrating the best way I know how—with pie.

As you may know, pie is my very favorite thing to make and eat. There’s something about working dough (so much easier than you might think) and assembling pies that brings me back into my body—into presence, into pleasure. And of course, there’s no better way to connect with others than by sharing a slice.

So I’ve decided to move my Mastering Pie Making class here, for you, as a little gift.

While I love baking pies during the holidays, spring and summer are actually my favorite pie seasons—when berries are bursting and stone fruits are just begging to be tucked into a buttery crust. A bubbling blueberry pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream might be my favorite food in the world, closely followed by a rustic peach and almond galette (and yes, we’ll be making both).

We’ll also cover classics like a double-crust apple pie and a single-crust quiche, plus techniques you can use with nearly any fruit, all year long.

While all of the recipes can be made with regular all-purpose flour, they can also all be made gluten-free (the pies you see in the video are gluten-free). Here’s what one student had to say:

“I want to express my appreciation for the wonderful pie crust recipe you created and also for the great addition of making it into an online class. Have tried many crust recipes in the last 20 years (after being diagnosed as celiac) and they all failed to replicate the “gluten” versions. You, however, get the first place trophy for your recipe and technique. My pecan pies were a hit. No one could tell the flaky light crusts were actually GF!! Thank you so much!!” -Kirsten

Here’s how the series will unfold:

You can watch the series as it rolls in, or you can revisit it anytime on the Classes page, where it will live permanently (available for paid subscribers).

Over the next 4 days (Modules 1 + 2):

Saturday: The equipment and ingredients you’ll need

Sunday: A foolproof pie dough (gluten-free or regular), made in a food processor and by hand

Monday: How to roll out pie dough with confidence

Tuesday (my birthday!): A stunning free-form galette you can adapt to any season

Then next week:

April 19th: A single-crust pie (featuring an incredible quiche)

April 26th: A beautiful double-crust pie to bring it all together

Every recipe includes variations, so you can truly make them your own. We’ll also wrap things up with a live class, where we can make pie together! More on that soon.

What you’ll learn

My mission is to help you discover the ease and satisfaction of pie making—whether you’re brand new to baking or have years of experience. We’re letting go of perfectionism and leaning into the process of creating something deeply nourishing with our own hands.

In this series, you’ll learn how to:

Master a buttery, flaky pie dough (gluten-free or regular)

Make a simple gluten-free flour blend (plus store-bought options)

Understand the essential ingredients and techniques behind great pie

Handle and roll out dough with confidence

Create three versatile styles: galettes, single-crust pies, and double-crust pies

I’ll be right here with you throughout—feel free to drop your questions in the comments or chat as we go.

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The first module will be free for all subscribers and the remaining modules will be available to paid subscribers. I’ve extended the spring discount through the end of the month—you can take 30% off an annual subscription if you’d like to join us for the full series.

Stay tuned because tomorrow we’ll be diving in. I truly can’t wait to make pie with you.

With love,

Nicki

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