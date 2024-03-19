Hello, my dears! Today I have a bonus recipe for you, which I’ve been making for years and finally made “official” by writing down and testing the measurements (that being said, this is a forgivable type of dish, so there’s no need to be overly exact). We’re making spice-roasted carrots, which are topped with arugula, a bright lime-oregano vinaigrette, honey, creamy herbed goat cheese, fresh mint, and crunchy pistachios.

It sounds fancy, but it’s a cinch to make and can be prepped ahead. The roasted carrots are delicious in their own right (and have been known to convert cooked-carrot skeptics, a.k.a. my kids), but the when combined with the other components they turn into a stunning side dish (or even main course when piled over grains).

Stay tuned because on Friday I’ll be sharing a new main course that I love to pair with the carrots (and which would make for an easy but elegant Easter supper!).