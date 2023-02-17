Spicy Salmon Rice Bowls + Bringing PLAY into the Kitchen
Happy Friday! Today I’m sharing a recipe for spicy salmon rice bowls. I could eat this meal single day for the rest of my life and die happy. Seriously. It’s a cinch to make featuring tamari-ginger roasted salmon, sushi rice, some crunchy veggies and not one but two sauces (y’all know how much I love my sauces!). It’s a meal that invites play. Speaking …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.