I can’t think of a dessert that tastes more like summer than this strawberry rhubarb crumble, featuring juicy berries, tart rhubarb, and a generous crumble topping that has a glimmer of cinnamon, ginger and cardamom. It’s far easier than pie (but just as satisfying), and far more elegant than an ice cream sundae (but just as nostalgic)—in other words, this is the back pocket dessert you’ll be making all season.

Hello my dears,

It’s hard to believe that it’s Memorial Day weekend (where did May go?). While the weather in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be chilly (it’s literally in the forties and raining as I edit this on Thursday), Memorial Day always feels like the unofficial start of summer. Oh summer. While I’m admittedly partial to spring and fall, there’s something magical about the season ahead.

I so often try to complicate my life, but summer reminds me that the richest pleasures live in the simplest moments. They're easy to overlook, but I’ve come to believe these moments hold the secret to a meaningful life. Not the trips or adventures (though those are lovely too), but the feel of bare skin in warm air, food pulled straight from the earth, long days, late dinners, birdsong in the morning… these are the things that nourish my soul.

As I’m writing this I’m reminded that when we name the things that bring us joy, we magnify their pleasure (it’s why I call out “perfect bite!” at dinner when I hit that magic forkful—much to the eye rolls of my kids—because it makes the moment even more delicious). I’m not one for making summer bucket lists—they feel like too much pressure—but I do find it useful to name the simple joys I’m looking forward to. In doing so, I attune myself to them, like a tuning fork catching the hum of what matters most.

So here are some simple joys I’m looking forward to in the season ahead: eating gluten-free ice cream cones at our local shop, bare feet in cold grass, thunderstorms, the sound of the screen door opening and closing, floating on a raft in the pool, tomatoes from the garden (with lots of mayonnaise on toasted bread), puffy white clouds, watching birds from our front porch in the early morning, the sound of kids playing outside, the sound of crickets at night, lightning bugs, peach juice dripping down my chin, jumping into a cold pool on a sweltering day, hummingbirds, the smell of our smoker, picking handfuls of wineberries in our front yard, fresh mint, quick pickles, rainbows, cold water infused with garden herbs, naps in the hammock…

Writing this list—just imagining the sensual joys of summer—has filled me with joy in this moment (while I sit at my computer wearing a sweater and shivering). This summer won’t be perfect—there will be struggles and schedules and stressors—but if I can remember to hone in to the simple joys, then I will create more joy. And isn’t this what life is about?

While we shouldn’t ignore the hard realities of the world, imagination can help lift us to a higher place—one where we can face those realities with a bit more grace. So, my beautiful bean sprouts, what about you?? What simple joys are you looking forward to in the season ahead? Share them in the comments. Let’s attune ourselves to the frequency of joy!

Memorial Day Recipes

If you’re looking for a make-ahead Memorial Day meal, check out this menu, which also features a prep list and shopping list (I think I’m going to use the romesco sauce with grilled steaks instead of chicken).

For other easy mains, this Italian grilled skirt steak with salsa verde is always a winner, as are these incredible ribs (which you can make on a smoker or in the oven), and these juicy grilled pork chops. Or you can make a meal out of a bunch of vegetable dishes, like this grilled broccoli with hot garlic honey (so good), grilled eggplant & zucchini with tahini, and seared halloumi salad (perhaps with buttery cornbread alongside).

If you’re going to a potluck, this broccoli spoon salad gets even better with time, and desserts like this ice cream pie, strawberry almond cake, easy fruit tart, and strawberry galette can also be made ahead!

Below the paywall you’ll find the strawberry rhubarb crumble recipe with variations to make it vegan and naturally sweetened (along with more rhubarb recipes!).

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble