Get Out of Your Head: A Strawberry Shortcake That Will Blow Your Mind

In this week’s post: tender lemon-kissed strawberry shortcakes piled with ice cream or whipped cream, lemon curd, and a hint of basil. It’s a dessert that will make you dance in your seat. Plus, eating like you’re peeing (yeah, we go there), Memorial Day menus, and a live pie dough making class.

Get the full archive of over 150 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free), including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more, in the recipe index.

Hello my loves,

My friend Heather is one of the most embodied people I know. She is fully in her skin, connected to her limbs, planted on her (usually bare) feet. She loves food with a passion—she’s the kind of person who dances in her seat, eyes closed in rapture, when she eats something delicious. She’s also often my recipe muse, inspiring this sheet-pan chicken, these tamari meatball subs, and this spice-roasted squash salad, among others.

She was with me on my recent trip to Ireland, where we both danced our way through several meals in Dublin (I’m a dancer too). One night we ordered a dessert featuring a gluten-free pound cake with strawberries, lemon crème anglaise, and basil. Both of us swooned (and shimmied) at the combination. While I’m usually a purist when it comes to strawberry desserts—opting for just a dash of cinnamon or cardamom to complement their flavor (like in this pie, this crisp, or this cake—see below)—I fell hard for the combination of berries with lemon and basil.

Strawberry Galette, Strawberry Crisp, Strawberry Honey Tea Cake

As we were eating, Heather mentioned that her favorite dessert is strawberry shortcake, which wiggled its way into my brain—to the point where two days later, back home on Mother’s Day, I found myself making shortcakes for dessert. I started with an old recipe of mine that I love (which uses the same technique as these scones from two weeks ago), but as I began cooking I remembered the strawberry dessert from Dublin, and with a jar of lemon curd I had brought home and a bit of tinkering, this baby was born.

It’s a dance-in-your-seat, eyes-closed-in-rapture kind of dessert, featuring tender biscuits kissed with lemon, a layer of silky lemon curd, a pillow of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream (I can’t decide which I like better, but lean toward ice cream), and a drape of basil-macerated strawberries. The basil and lemon curd are subtle, but lend an herbaceous, sun-bright note that takes the dessert to a new level (you can omit them for classic shortcakes, but I highly recommend them). The recipe makes nine shortcakes, meaning you can bake a batch and freeze them (before or after baking) for all your summer gatherings.

I love a recipe that can do double duty (which is why every recipe in my book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, features variations), and these shortcakes can also be eaten as scones. Slather them with salted butter or thick cream, spoon on a pool of lemon curd or jam, pour yourself a pot of tea or coffee, and settle in for a beautiful breakfast or afternoon pause.

Eat like you’re peeing

This is the weirdest analogy I’ve ever used in this newsletter, and maybe a little circumspect for a space about food, but my husband recently heard on a podcast that we’re most embodied (fully and completely present in our bodies) when we have to pee really badly and finally get to let it go. I’m not going to fact-check that statement, but I know the feeling—and I know you do too!

This week, my invitation for all of us is to eat like we’re peeing: to be fully, completely present in the experience. To get out of our heads and settle into our senses—eating not just with our mouths, but with our entire bodies.

These shortcakes are a glorious way to experiment. Feel your body in your chair. Smell what’s in the air. Look at the plate in front of you. Take a bite and close your eyes. Taste with your whole body! You might find yourself dancing, swaying, or sitting perfectly still in a state of pure focus. Bask in the moment. Bask in your body.

Do this for pleasure. Do it to connect with your physical self. Do it because you deserve it.

Last weekend I made the strawberry shortcakes for Heather and a gaggle of girlfriends, and yes, she danced in her seat.

Heather, with her shortcake!

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Let’s play

This week’s podcast episode ties perfectly into today’s theme. What happens when we get out of our heads and invite play? I share simple ways to invite more lightness into our days—in the kitchen and out.

A different kind of shortcake

When I moved to the Northeast over two decades ago I was surprised to see that strawberry shortcake often refers to a sponge cake layered with whipped cream and berries, not biscuits. For a cake with those vibes, try the Strawberry Yogurt Cake in my new book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food.

Menus for Memorial Day (or any summer gathering)

This weekend we *officially* enter the season of barbecues, potlucks, and summer hangs. Here are two menus that would be perfect for any gathering, from graduations, to fourth of July parties, to lingering dinners with friends. The first is a dinner-party menu featuring dishes that can be (mostly) made ahead, and the second is more of a party feast, with appetizers, mains and desserts (where your friends bring the sides).

Live pie dough class!

I promised a live pie class after wrapping up my pie series—and it’s finally happening! Join me on Zoom next Thursday, May 28th at 12pm ET.

This class is open to all paid subscribers. We’ll make a batch of pie dough together (cook along with me or just relax and enjoy the chat), and you’ll leave with dough ready to freeze for your summer pies.

This is my very first Zoom class, and I’d love nothing more than to meet you face to face. We’ll have plenty of time for questions (ask me anything) and of course, we’ll talk about bringing more ease and intention into the kitchen. I hope you can join me! ❤️ I’ve included the link to sign up below the paywall.

The recipe

Below you’ll find the strawberry shortcake recipe (which, as always, is gluten-free, but nobody will know), tips, and the link to join the live pie class.