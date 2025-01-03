Hello my friends,

Happy New Year! We’re back home from almost two weeks of travel, first to my family in Illinois for Christmas, then to the Catskills with friends for New Year’s. It was a lovely, delicious break, filled with cooking, laughing, relaxing, dancing, skiing and a lot of inner reflection.

Some of the dishes we cooked over break!

While we’re technically home, I’m finding it hard to jump full throttle into 2025. This year, I’m easing in slowly, dipping my toes into the water before taking a deep dive. I’m sharing this in case you too are feeling the collective pressure that January brings to “start over” or “renew” or “set goals.” While my mind would probably prefer to have grand plans and detailed visions for the year ahead, my heart wants me to settle into this moment of transition, allowing the darkness of the unknown (which can feel incredibly peaceful, if I allow it).

While I have set an intention for the year ahead (more about that in a second), it’s more about how I want to feel, not about the specific actions that will get me there. In fact, in my morning meditations I keep hearing the words, “clean the canvas.” Instead of efforting towards some goal, the work is to simply clear the old paint in order to make space for what’s to come.

I thought I’d share a tool that I’ve been finding really helpful during this time of transition. When thinking of the year ahead, I’ve been envisioning myself like an empty pipe. The work is to simply clear away the gunk so that inspiration can flow in like a sparkling ripple of water, without effort, striving or struggle. Instead of forcing life to look a certain way, I’ve been putting my focus on letting go of the blocks, projections, habits and fears that clog me up, trusting that whatever comes in 2025 will be exactly what I need.

My New Year’s intention

As I’ve talked about before, every January I set an intention for the year, which is usually just a word or phrase that becomes my guidepost in the months ahead. My intentions keep me pointed in a specific direction, but I (*try to*) let go of the need to control what comes through. Life can therefore flow to me (and through me) instead of me trying to force life in a specific direction. In the pipe analogy, intentions are like the supply line connecting the pipe to the faucet—they direct the direction of the flow.

This year, to my surprise, the word that bubbled up was magic. It isn’t about wands and spells but about allowing more wonder and awe in my life. It’s about opening myself to guidance from above/within, tapping into my imagination, and being present for life’s synchronicities. Magic doesn’t come from the mind, it comes from beyond, and it’s only available when my pipe is open and clear, allowing me to be fully present with what flows in.

Like a ship (last analogy, I promise!), our intentions keep us pointed in the direction we want to travel, but we can allow the waves to carry us there with ease and grace instead of trying to control the current. Let’s put away the oars, my sweet little gumdrops, and allow 2025 to be filled with ease and flow.

Do you have any intentions for the year? I’d love to hear them! Also, for all you paid subscribers, if you haven’t piped in on the chat, let me know if you have any recipe requests for 2025. Your input is so meaningful. ❤️

Sweet Potato & Peanut Stew

I originally featured this stew last January in this post (where I also talk about body autonomy), but wanted to re-share it this year, as it’s one of my very favorite comfort foods. The recipe was originally for paid subscribers, but I’ve opened it up to be free for everybody this year.

The (vegan) stew has aromas of ginger and garlic, with sweetness from sweet potatoes, a subtle smokiness from paprika, warmth from cinnamon, and creaminess from coconut milk. Peanut butter provides a plush texture and richness (but it’s not overpowering), while chopped kale or collard greens lend heft. It’s made with mostly pantry staples, and once the vegetables are chopped, the stew comes together quickly, perfect for cold winter nights.

Winter is bowl and spoon season, and these are three of my other favorite warming meals to curl up with: Chicken Sausage & Escarole Soup; Creamy White Bean Soup; and Soothing Cauliflower Soup.

Italian Sausage & Escarole Soup; Creamy White Bean Soup; Cauliflower Soup

Work with me If you’re looking to find more ease and freedom in the kitchen, I’m here to help. In my one-on-one coaching and cooking sessions I work with clients to help them disconnect from the myriad ways we’re conditioned around food by tuning into their intuition and discovering their unique digestion. Click the button below to learn more. I’d love to work with you! 💚

You can download a PDF of the Sweet Potato & Peanut Stew recipe here (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe below):

Wishing you a wonderful weekend filled with ease. Let’s clear the canvas so that we can become open and clear. And, as always, let’s nourish ourselves with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Sweet Potato & Peanut Stew (Vegan)

This stew is sweet and creamy, with a savory undertone and hint of spice. Peanut butter lends a silky texture and rich flavor (but it’s not overpowering), while garlic, ginger, cumin, smoked paprika and cinnamon lend depth (it looks like a lot of ingredients, but they’re mostly pantry staples). Since it’s made with coconut milk, it’s also naturally vegan. It’s immensely nourishing all on its own, or you can serve it with a scoop of rice or wedges of cornbread for dunking. The soup is intentionally mild (for the kids), but if you love spice then add a large pinch of chili flakes when you add the other spices. I suggest chopping the vegetables before you start cooking (chop them all the same size so that they cook evenly)—that way the making of the soup will be filled with ease.

Serves: 4-6 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

2 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil (such as grapeseed or safflower)

1 small onion, diced

2 medium carrots, diced

1 small red bell pepper, diced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finey chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pound sweet potatoes (1 large or 2 medium potatoes), peeled and diced

1 13.5-ounce can coconut milk

3 cups water

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2-3 cups chopped kale or collard greens (stems discarded)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

For serving

Chopped peanuts

Chopped cilantro

Hot sauce or chili flakes

Lime wedges

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots and red pepper, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften, about 5-7 minutes. Slide in the jalapeno, garlic, ginger, cumin, smoked paprika and cinnamon. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the sweet potatoes, and season with salt and pepper. Stir to fully coat the potatoes.

Pour in the coconut milk and water, and scrape up any brown bits on the bottom of the pot. Bring the liquid to a gentle boil and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

Scrape in the peanut butter and stir until smooth. Add the chopped kale, and season with more salt and pepper. Cook until the kale is tender and the soup is thick and creamy, about 5 minutes. Add the lime juice and season with more salt and pepper to taste.

Ladle the stew into bowls and top with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and hot sauce or chili flakes. Serve with lime wedges.