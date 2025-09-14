Swiss Chard Slab Pie (GF) + What’s Your Kitchen Rhythm?

This rustic (gluten-free) slab pie features a buttery, flaky crust with a lush spanakopita-inspired Swiss chard filling.

Get the full archive of over 125 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free!) in the recipe index.

Hello my dears,

Of all the things that grow in our little raised garden beds, which we carved into the side of our steep backyard twelve years ago, Swiss chard is always the happiest. It has flourished every single year, no matter which bed it has gone into, or what the weather has been like, or how much I trim it back. It’s persistently proud.

This new pie was inspired by Swiss chard—it uses a full pound (which may look like a mountain at first but quickly cooks down to just a few handfuls). The filling layers in red onion, garlic, ground coriander, ginger, a hint of cinnamon, and sweet currants (or raisins), balanced with creamy ricotta and tangy feta. It’s also my very first slab pie, and I can’t wait to play with more variations. (Is there a slab pie you’d like to see for the holidays? Let me know in the comments!)

Leave a comment

Pie is a project. There’s no way around it. But like these “perfectly imperfect” Blueberry Hand Pies and these Curried Meat Pies, this recipe is not meant to inspire perfection. In fact, please leave perfection—with her fake jewels and false promises of worth—at the door. Lock it. Don’t let her in. This slab pie is meant to be bumpy and imperfect—that’s where it gets its beauty.

What’s your kitchen pace?

In my Roasted Vegetable Lasagna post last week, I asked: What’s one small way you can love on yourself while making dinner this week?

My dear friend Jess replied in the comments:

…the way I care for myself when I cook is to go at my own pace and not rush. I naturally like to move slowly, and for a long time I felt like I had to rush and get my cooking done as quickly as possible. My husband can knock out a meal in no time, and the same meal takes me twice as long, but I like it that way, because it's the natural pace my soul wants to move at!

When I read her words, my whole body exhaled. In culinary school, I was trained to move at maximum speed—managing six pans at once, flipping green beans with one hand while whisking sauce with the other. The clock was always ticking, and the adrenaline gave me focus.

But once kids entered the picture and family dinners became nightly marathons, that adrenaline turned into stress. As I write in my forthcoming book: “Making dinner felt like a race, and I was the out-of-shape jogger gasping to keep up.”

These days, I’ve found a different rhythm—slower, more intentional, and more sustainable. It’s not perfect (just last night I caught myself rushing, breathless, trying to get food on the table), but then I remembered Jess’s wisdom. My soul whispered: Move like honey.

So this week, ask yourself: what’s your kitchen pace? Do you thrive on the energy of juggling a dozen tasks at once? Do you love to putter slowly, letting each step unfold? Or maybe you fall somewhere in between, shifting depending on the day.

The invitation is simply to honor your rhythm. That might mean building in a little extra time, setting up your space before you begin, letting the kids watch a show during the witching hour, or prepping part of the meal ahead.

Your pace will shift depending on the day or your season of life, and that’s okay. Just check in. Claim your time. And whatever speed feels right—move like honey, baby.

Share

The recipe

Pie is always a bit of a project. But when you move at your own pace, it can become deeply satisfying. And remember that cooking—and life—doesn’t ask for perfection, only presence.

Here are a few ways to support your unique rhythm in the kitchen when making this slab pie:

Set up your space. Clear the counter, gather your ingredients, and arrange your workstation before you begin.

Breathe. Pause for a moment. Let curiosity and play replace pressure.

Break it down. Take it step by step. Make the pie dough (ahead of time, if you’d like). Cook the filling (also a great make-ahead). Then assemble and bake.

Trust your instincts. If the skillet feels too hot, turn it down or slide it off the burner. If the dough turns sticky, slide the pan in the fridge to chill for 5 minutes. If you start to feel stressed, slow down and remind yourself that this is just pie.

Ditch perfectionism. The dough will probably tear here and there. That’s okay! Just patch it back up. The pie might end up looking like a wonky trapezoid. Who cares!

For more pie making tips, check out my Mastering Gluten-Free Pie Making Class. Use the code NEWSLETTER to get 20% off the class!

The pie makes for a beautiful and satisfying vegetarian main course. I recently served it for lunch to family passing through town, alongside simple sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, and a one-bowl green salad. I’ve also brought it to a party, cut into smaller triangles as a side dish. It would make a stunning centerpiece for a vegetarian Thanksgiving, too.

You can download a printable PDF of the recipe here, and I’ve included a text version at the bottom of the page:

Swiss Chard Slab Pie 863KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Related recipes to try:

I hope you enjoy, and let me know if you have any questions!

Leave a comment

Some exciting news: last Thursday I received an advance copy of my new book!

nickisizemore A post shared by @nickisizemore

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember: cook at your own pace, and nourish yourself with intention and love.

With love,

Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Podcast this week

This week I kicked off my new Weekly Intention audio series—short podcast episodes that are designed to give you gentle focus in the kitchen and out. Your messages about it have meant so much—thank you! More to come soon.

Swiss Chard Slab Pie (Gluten-Free)

Intention: I will move at my own pace.

This rustic slab pie wraps a lush, spiced Swiss chard filling in a buttery, flaky crust. With red onion, garlic, coriander, ginger, cinnamon, and a pop of sweetness from currants (or raisins), it’s both savory and fragrant, balanced by creamy ricotta and tangy feta. Like any pie, it asks for a bit of time—but not perfection. The dough might tear here or there, the edges may look a little wonky, and that’s just fine. Patch, crimp, keep going. The gift of this recipe isn’t just in the golden, finished product, but in giving yourself permission to slow down, breathe, and cook at the pace your soul craves. You can make the pie dough months ahead to get a jumpstart on the recipe (the dough is gluten-free, but you can swap in regular all-purpose flour). You can also make the filling the day before.

Pie dough

1 batch Foolproof Pie Crust

Filling

1 pound Swiss chard

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup dried currants or coarsely chopped raisins

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Assembly

Flour (gluten free or regular), for dusting

1 egg whisked with 1 teaspoon of water

Make the pie dough

Make the pie dough according to the recipe directions. Divide the dough in half and pat each half into a 4- to 6-inch(ish) square. Wrap the dough pieces in plastic wrap and refrigerate them for at least 1 hour, or up to 2 days. Do Ahead: The wrapped pie dough can be frozen in an airtight container or zip-top bag for up to 2 months. Defrost it overnight in the fridge.

Make the filling

Separate the chard stems from the upper leaves (this won’t be perfect, just cut off the bottom stem parts—some leaves will still be attached)—finely chop the bottom stems. Roughly chop the leaves and upper stems.

Heat the olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until light golden, about 4-5 minutes.

Add the chopped chard stems, currants, coriander, ginger, and cinnamon to the pan, and let them sizzle for a few seconds. If things start to brown too quickly, lower the heat. Pile in the Swiss chard leaves (a little moisture on the leaves helps them steam—if they’re dry, add a splash of water). Cover the pan with a lid or a large baking sheet, and cook, stirring often, until the leaves are wilted and tender, 3–4 minutes. Stir in the Sherry vinegar, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the mixture to a colander to drain and cool completely.

Once cool, transfer the chard mixture to a bowl and stir in the ricotta and feta. Do Ahead: The filling can be refrigerated in an airtight container overnight.

Assemble and bake

Preheat the oven to 400˚F (200˚C). If the dough has been refrigerated overnight, let it sit at room temperature until slightly softened. It should still feel cool to the touch, but you should be able to press into it. This usually takes 15–30 minutes.

Sprinkle a large sheet of parchment paper lightly with flour. Roll out one of the pieces of dough into a 11x13(ish) rectangle. The shape doesn’t have to be perfect—the most important thing is that you roll each piece to roughly the same size. If the dough cracks, just patch it up as needed. Brush off any excess flour, then slide the sheet of parchment (with the dough) onto a baking sheet. Refrigerate the dough on the baking sheet.

Roll out the second piece of dough on a second piece of lightly floured parchment into a 11x13-inch rectangle (or whatever size you rolled the first piece).

Remove the dough from the fridge and spread the filling evenly over top, leaving a 1-inch border. Transfer the second piece of dough over the filling (to do this, fold the dough in half, then unfold it on top of the pie—check out the video in the newsletter to see how I do it). If the dough tears, just patch it back up. If it starts to feeling warm or sticky, pop the pan in the fridge for 5 minutes to chill.

Fold the rim of dough over itself, pinching to seal (at this point you can use your hands to straighten out the sides of the pie, easing it into a rectangle). Crimp the edges as desired. Cut a few slits on top to allow steam to escape, then brush the pie lightly all over with egg wash (you won’t need it all).

Bake the pie until it’s golden brown, about 50 minutes. Let it cool for at least 15 minutes before serving (or you can serve it at room temperature). Cut it into squares or triangles, and enjoy.

Storage: The pie is best the day it’s made, when the crust is the flakiest, but it’s still delicious the next day. Once cool, cover the pan tightly with foil and refrigerate. Reheat the pie in a 350-400˚F oven before serving.