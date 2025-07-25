Taco Salad Two Ways with Salsa Macha Dressing + Our Younger Selves

This new taco salad brings me straight back to my childhood—but with an entirely new flavor profile. It features sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, avocado, crushed tortilla chips, a creamy salsa macha dressing, and your choice of marinated grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower (vegan option!).

Hello my dears,

Taco salad was my very favorite summertime meal as a kid. The version my mom used to make, in full ’80’s Midwestern splendor, featured iceberg lettuce, Fritos, taco-spiced ground beef, and thousand island dressing that was mixed with sugar and taco seasonings. It was salty, assertively sweet, crunchy (at first), and then magnificently soggy. The salad was best eaten on the back deck, preferably in a swimsuit, with the chug-chug of the sprinkler sputtering in the grass.

A new kind of taco salad, but just as nostalgic

That younger version of myself has been visiting me a lot lately.

This is going to sound crazy, but over the past couple of weeks I’ve been spending a lot of time with kid Nicki. In my meditations sometimes she’ll curl up on my lap. One time, I felt like I was holding myself as a baby. Sometimes I see my six-year-old self playing in the grass, twirling with arms stretched wide, wild and free.

I’ve done a fair bit of inner child work, but this feels different. It’s just present-day me holding younger me with tenderness—assuring her she’ll always be supported and loved.

As I do this for baby Nicki, and six-year-old Nicki, and pimple-chinned fourteen-year-old Nicki, I’m discovering that I feel more loved right now. I feel more supported in this moment—bolder and more confident to be who I am.

It’s a deeper love than I’ve ever allowed myself to receive.

Earlier this week I listened to an On Being podcast conversation with Krista Tippett and Katsi Cook, a Mohank elder and renowned midwife. Near the end of the episode, Katsi stated:

Your four directions are to be found in yourself first, and then in concentric circles out. So finding balance in the group, you’ve got to learn how to get along... Sometimes that means you’ve got to learn how to get along with yourself, and then you can go out to those circles from the inside out.

It’s much easier to get along with others when we first get along with ourselves. I wonder what would happen if we could all tenderly hold the childhood versions of ourselves? How would the world change if our political leaders reached back with loving arms to those children they once were, cherishing them with care? What wounds would start to heal? What softness would emerge?

This week, my invitation for you is to invite a younger version of yourself to the table (btw, this can be any version of yourself before this moment—whether it’s you as a baby or child, or you from two hours ago!).

Nourish them. Love them.

Love on you.

Share

What about you?

If you’d like to share, I’d love to hear: What meal would you cook for your childhood self? What dishes bring you back to a younger, freer you?

Leave a comment

Quick favor! If you appreciate this newsletter, please click the heart at the top (or at the bottom, if you’re on mobile)! This not only helps others find this newsletter, but it also lets me know know you’re here, a human on the other side, forging a web of connection. ❤️

Get 25% off for 1 year

Taco Salad Two Ways with Salsa Macha Dressing

It’s not an exaggeration to say I’m obsessed with this recipe. It brings me straight back to my childhood—but with an entirely new flavor profile. The salad features sweet corn (fresh off the cob or frozen), juicy tomatoes, avocado, crushed tortilla chips, cheese, a creamy salsa macha dressing, and your choice of grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower, both marinated in salsa macha.

Salsa macha is a Mexican condiment made with dried chiles, nuts and/or seeds, garlic, and oil. I first tried it last summer when a friend of a friend—who happens to be a member of our MBSF community!—sent me a few jars from her brand, Capitana by Lorenza. I was immediately hooked. Her salsa macha is spicy and sweet, with a subtle peanutty richness. I started spooning it over roasted veggies, swapping it in for chili crisp in bowls and stir-fries, and stirring it into dressings (see the recipe tips below).

That’s how this taco salad was born (thank you, Lorenza!).

I’ve since tried several other brands of salsa macha and found that they vary widely in flavor and texture—some are super spicy, others more mild; some have whole nuts and seeds, others are finely ground. You might need to experiment to find the one you love. (Or you can mail-order Lorenza’s, which is still my favorite.)

The other night, I watched my kids devour this salad, nearly licking their bowls clean. And I found myself wondering:

What food memories will they come back to?

My hope is that, one day, they’ll return to these younger versions of themselves with tenderness—and maybe with a craving for taco salad.

Recipe tips:

For a vegan version, use cauliflower, vegan mayo, and vegan cheese (or omit the cheese). For a boost of protein, add beans.

For a speedier chicken version, use shredded rotisserie chicken instead—toss it with a bit of olive oil and salsa macha before using.

For a smoky corn flavor, throw shucked cobs on the grill right alongside the chicken thighs.

Use salsa macha anytime you need a kick of heat (think tacos, grain bowls, fried rice) or in place of chili crisp in recipes like this creamy dip , this tomato tart , this broccoli salad and these shrimp bowls . Chili Crisp Dip, Tomato Galette, Broccoli Crunch Spoon Salad, Chili Crisp Shrimp Bowls

Download a PDF of the taco recipe here (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of the newsletter): Taco Salad 2 Ways With Creamy Salsa Macha Dressing 965KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’m wishing you a wonderful week. Sending big hugs, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

Leave a comment

Get 25% off for 1 year

xo, Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Need some summer menu inspiration?

Check out these gently themed menus, designed to appeal to all eaters at the table…

Taco Salad Two Ways with Salsa Macha Dressing (Vegan option)

Intention: For this meal, I will invite my childhood self to the table and shower them with love.

This new taco salad brings me straight back to my childhood—but with an entirely new flavor profile. It features sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, avocado, crushed tortilla chips, cheese, a creamy salsa macha dressing, and your choice of grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower. For a vegan version, use vegan mayonnaise and vegan feta with the cauliflower version. Be sure to check out the recipe tips above!

Serves: 4

Creamy Salsa Macha Dressing

1 garlic clove, grated

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2-3 limes)

3/4 cup mayonnaise (regular or vegan)

1-2 tablespoons salsa macha, or more to taste

2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey, or more to taste

Grilled Chicken version

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 1/2 tablespoons salsa macha

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Roasted cauliflower version

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into small florets

2 tablespoons salsa macha

1 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, or more as needed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Salad

2 romaine hearts (or 1 head romaine), chopped

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup corn kernels (you can use corn cut straight off the cob, leftover cooked corn, or defrosted frozen corn)

1 avocado, diced or sliced

1 cup crumbled cotija, queso fresco, shredded cheddar, or vegan feta

4 scallions, thinly sliced

4 handfuls tortilla chips

Creamy salsa macha dressing

In a small bowl, combine the garlic clove and lime juice—let sit for 5 minutes to allow the garlic to infuse. Add the mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon of salsa macha, and the maple syrup. Season with salt, and whisk until smooth. Give the dressing a taste and add more salsa macha or maple syrup as desired (you want the dressing to be boldly seasoned, but trust your palate). If the dressing is quite thick you can thin it with a splash of water (this will depend on the mayo you used). Do Ahead: The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

For the grilled chicken version

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat (450-500˚F/230-260˚C). Clean and oil the grill grates.

Place the chicken thighs in bowl, and add the salsa macha and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Do Ahead: The chicken can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 day.

Grill the thighs until grill marks form, about 4-5 minutes. Flip and cook for 4-5 minutes longer, or until cooked through. Transfer the thighs to a cutting board and let them cool for 5-10 minutes. Coarsely chop.

For the roasted cauliflower version

Preheat the oven to 425˚F (220˚C)˚C. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine the cauliflower florets, salsa macha and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. If the salsa macha you’re using is fairly dry, drizzle in another tablespoon of oil so that the cauliflower is evenly coated.

Spread the cauliflower florets in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through, until the florets are tender, about 15-20 minutes.

Assemble the Salad

Divide the romaine among four large serving bowls (or you can toss the whole salad together in one large bowl). Arrange the chicken or cauliflower, tomatoes, corn, avocado, cheese, and scallions over top. Crush a handful of tortilla chips over each bowl. Drizzle the salad with the dressing, and toss to coat. Serve!