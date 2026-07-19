In today’s post: why intuition takes practice, becoming a more intuitive (and playful) cook, and a ‘non-recipe’ recipe for a grilled chicken sandwich that you’ll want to make again and again.

Get the full archive of over 160 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free), including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more, in the recipe index.

Hello my dears,

Today is another edition of COOK FREE, a new series where recipes become more sensory and less structured. As I shared in this post, while there is a place for strict measured recipes, when it comes to weeknight cooking, that’s the least fun way to cook (in fact, it’s the most stressful). In this series we’re loosening the reins of the recipe in order to access more freedom and play, ultimately becoming more intuitive and confident cooks.

Today’s chicken sandwich is a delicious place to experiment. It features an easy marinade that you can’t get wrong, quick pickled cucumbers for crunch (that you’ll want to eat with everything), and a creamy sriracha mayo for slathering. You pile everything into a sandwich or over rice or grains for an easy dinner that’s endlessly adaptable and fun to play with.

On the surface, intuitive cooking sounds easy—it’s cooking from our own inner guidance system. My college roommate was brilliant at this. I arrived in Colorado, where I went to school, fresh from the Midwest where romaine was as exotic as ingredients got. She taught me about curry powder, fresh chiles, and cheddar cheese that wasn’t dyed yellow. She would flutter about our older friends’ kitchens (we lived in the dorm), adding a dash of this and a sprinkle of that, preparing meals like a fluttering fairy. It looked like magic to my young eyes—while I loved cooking, I was recipe bound, not trusting myself to even pour olive oil into the pan without measuring. What I didn’t realize was that she had had years of practice, growing up in Vermont in a family of adventurous eaters and cooks.

In Thinking, Fast and Slow, Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman explores the science of intuition. One form is automatic—run from the bear!—but the kind we use for day-to-day decisions requires context. It’s a combination of inner impulse and learned experience. The more learned experience we have, the more finely tuned our inner impulse becomes.

In other words, we can actively hone our intuition through repetitive, practiced action. And that’s exactly what we’re doing in the kitchen. Whether you realize it or not, you’ve been building your intuition in the kitchen for as long as you’ve been spreading peanut butter on toast or seasoning soup with salt. As I describe in my book, one of the best ways to start tapping into intuition is simply by salting to taste—add a pinch, taste, add more until it tastes good to you. Eventually you’ll know what a pinch will taste like just by the feel of the granules in your fingers.

Tapping into our intuition requires self-trust, and that’s what trips most of us up. It’s easy to spread just the right amount of nut butter (to you!) on bread, but when it comes to higher stakes meals, it’s far less risky to follow a recipe written by an “expert.” While there’s a time and place for that, the cult of the recipe can become a cage, and we never trust ourselves enough to go beyond what’s written. And yet, it’s there that we build our confidence, becoming more empowered cooks, and experience more freedom and play.

We can start in a low-stakes way, with dishes like today’s. It helps to zoom out a bit, thinking about flavors in terms of balance, rather than exact ratios. The saltiness of tamari (or soy sauce) gets balanced with a bit of maple syrup or honey, brightened with lime, and rounded out with garlic, ginger, and sriracha for an easy, ad-hoc chicken marinade. For crunch, a quick cucumber salad, made punchy with chiles. And something creamy to tie it all together—a sriracha mayo (or a yogurt sauce, if that’s what’s in your fridge).

That’s the whole trick, really—balance, not precision. Taste as you go. Add more lime if it needs brightness, more maple if it’s too sharp, more sriracha if you want the heat. You don’t need exact measurements to make this good—you need your own two hands and a willingness to taste. So marinate the chicken, quick-pickle the cucumbers, whip up the sauce, and build the sandwich in the way that feels right to you.

A few tools for tapping into your intuition in the kitchen: Get grounded: Our intuition lives in our body, not our mind. To access it, we need to get out of the noise of our heads and into the quiet of our bodies. One way to do this: imagine roots stemming from your feet, down through the soil, into the center of the earth. Picture yourself like a tree—rooted and steady. I’ll be offering a meditation to help tap into this week, so stay tuned!

Set an intention: Intentions are the gateway to our intuition. Setting one before cooking is an easy way to get out of your head and focus your energy toward how you want to feel (an intention can be anything: I will slow down; I will be fully present; I will look for beauty; I will invite comfort; etc). When your mind wanders (which it will), bring it back to the intention. This naturally helps you tune into the cues of your body and intuition, without even realizing it.

Play: Bring a sense of lightness and adventure. Make it fun! The kitchen is a low-stakes way to experiment with your intuition. Salt your meals to taste, trusting your palate and your instincts. If an ingredient calls to you, add a pinch or a splash. Taste as you go—if it tastes good to you, it’s good! And if not, you learned something.

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Go deeper with these podcast episodes:

And don’t miss the first COOK FREE recipe: crispy pounded pork chops or chicken breasts with a bitter greens salad, your way.

Today’s recipe

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