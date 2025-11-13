Thanksgiving Class Replay + All the Pies

Hello my dears,

It was so fun going live today with Steve Sabicer of Enlightened Omnivore to answer all your Thanksgiving questions! We dove into:

Whether or not you should brine a turkey (and how to do it)

How to get that coveted crispy skin

How to carve a turkey with confidence

If you can freeze fresh green beans

Thanksgiving appetizers

Our favorite sides (this cornbread stuffing is mine!)

And so much more My favorite side dish - Cornbread Stuffing

Steve also demoed how to make his homemade seasoned sausage—I could practically smell it through the screen—and I can’t wait to add it to the stuffing above. He shared game-changing tips for making sausage that totally surpasses store-bought, no sausage stuffer required.

Plus, I walked you through my Foolproof Pie Dough, step-by-step. A few simple tricks make all the difference in getting a tender, shatteringly flaky crust. And yes, you can make it with gluten-free flour or regular all-purpose. Grab the recipe here.

Use the dough in any of your holiday pies, including my Apple Cinnamon Galette, Swiss Chard Slab Pie, and Brussels Sprout & Gruyere Galette. It’s also the same dough that tops my One-Skillet Chicken or Turkey Pot Pie—the best way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers (or a beautiful holiday meal for a smaller crowd).

Apple Galette, Swiss Chard Slab Pie, Brussels Sprouts Galette, Skillet Pot Pie

The dough is also used in my Mastering Gluten-Free Pie Making Class, where I show you how to master pie crust—by hand or in a food processor—roll it out with confidence, and transform it into seasonal recipes, including a double crust apple pie, an apple crumb pie, a pear and almond galette, a savory quiche (perfect for a holiday brunch), and more. Use this link to get 30% off the class price.

Learn more here

And, speaking of pies, for even more inspiration, check out this Pie-Palooza post from Betty Williams , featuring 32 pie recipes from different Substack food writers!

Thanksgiving 101

If you’re looking for gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes (that nobody will know are GF)—from sides to salads, soups, appetizers, desserts, and more—check out this blog post.

Podcast conversation with Steve

This week I also shared a new podcast conversation with Steve, where we explored what “better meat” really means, how regenerative farming can support the planet, and the small, seasonal rituals that help keep us balanced.

I’ll be back on Sunday!

I’ll be back at our regular time on Sunday morning with a brand-new recipe that isn’t pie, but absolutely earns its place on a holiday dessert spread. Until then, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

Leave a comment

xo,

Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks