Hello my dears,

How are you? We’ve been in Arizona this week visiting my parents for spring break. As you know if you’ve been around these parts for a while, pie is my favorite food, but more specifically, my mom’s blueberry pie. My birthday was earlier this week and my mom made me The Pie, which was somehow even better than I remembered. Even though I make blueberry pie several times a year (and she actually used my gluten-free pie dough recipe), food always seems to taste better when it’s made for us by the hands of somebody we love.

My sweet mom making the pie; sparklers in the the pie!; THE PIE

Here in this newsletter I usually focus on cooking, but there’s something powerful about being fed by another. I wasn’t just tasting the juicy warm blueberries and buttery sugar-coated crust (with a cold slab of vanilla ice cream, always), but also swirls of nostalgia, memory and love. The pie was made for me, and I had to remind myself to soak it in. It’s a vulnerable thing, to be fed. We have to let go of control, allowing ourselves to be the center of another’s attention (eek). For most of my life, my mode was to deflect attention and/or fall back on self deprecating humor, but I’m practicing letting my guard down, settling into the love of those who extend it instead of feeling like I have to instantly reciprocate.

I share this in case you too are usually the one feeding others. Yes, it feels good to be in control, but it also feels damn delicious to be fed, letting down our defenses and allowing ourselves to be showered with care, even if it’s just for a slice of pie. ❤️

Since it’s my birthday week, I thought it would be fun to feature my favorite recipes from the past year, listed below in the order that they were published. This was much harder to narrow down than I thought (I aimed for ten recipes but had to squeeze in an extra). There were plenty of sweet treats (because dessert always makes me happy), along with two salmon bowls (clearly I’m obsessed—I’m actually making the miso salmon bowls tonight!), and, of course, PIE—not just a sweet pie, but also a savory pie. Technically they’re galettes, and since my pie dough recipe makes two rounds, you could make the tomato galette for dinner and the rhubarb pie for dessert (DREAM DINNER ✨).

What about you? Did you make any of the dishes below? What were your favorites?

My Favorite Recipes of the Year

As always, all of the recipes below are naturally gluten-free (but you’d never know it).

Rhubarb Almond Galette

Honey Mustard Salmon Nicoise Salad

Strawberry Honey Tea Cake

Tomato & Goat Cheese Tart with Chili Crisp

Miso Grilled Salmon with Tomato & Avocado Salsa and Coconut Miso Sweet Corn

Creamy Apple Cider Braised Chicken

Italian Sausage, Escarole and White Bean Soup

Date Caramel Turtle Cookies

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash & Lentil Stew

Roasted Cauliflower Gratin with Cashew Cream Sauce

Gochujang Salmon Bowls

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, my dears, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

