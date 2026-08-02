In today’s post: my role as garden encourager, using meals to slow down summer, and my favorite tomato and zucchini recipes to celebrate a bumper crop.

Hello my loves,

I’m writing this at the concrete table on my back deck, looking at our little terraced garden beds that we dug out of our hillside thirteen years ago (you can take a little tour of our garden in this video). We’ve had a bumper crop of zucchini and summer squash this year, which I’m not taking for granted, since last year we lost most of our harvest to blossom end rot. I also just counted 32 plump tomatoes that are slowly ripening on the vines.

Digging out our terraced garden beds 13 years ago

I was just about to write, summer is here, but in reality, it feels like summer is slipping through my fingers. The last two weeks have been a jumbled mix of balancing work, teaching and coursework (training in quantum energy healing) with appointments for the kids, camps, a thousand drop-offs (and pick-ups), and dates with friends. But also… weekends reading by the pool, long walks up our mountain road in the morning before the temperatures climb, dinners by the garden.

I recently read somewhere that one way to make summer feel longer is to do one new thing each week. Our summer has been full of firsts (when you get this I’ll be on my home from an overnight with Ella, where we toured our first college campus… gulp), but I’ve found that, for me, one way to slow summer down is to come out here. I’m not the gardener of the family (that’s James), but this year I’ve been drawn to the garden in a deep way. I just put my feet in the soil and talk to the plants. I’m the self-titled encourager. It’s not a one-sided exchange—the plants offer lessons in return about rooting, growth, cycles, and how vital it is to trim away the stuff that’s dying. But most of all, they teach me how to just be.

I’m not only the vegetable encourager, I’m also the harvester, and the other way I’ve been slowing down summer is by marking the days by the meals we’ve made. I’ve been cooking up a storm, using what I gather from the garden and our farm share.

Sheet pan panzanella from my book, and Miso Maple Chopped Salads with shrimp and local peaches. Beet & halloumi salads and clean-out-the-fridge falafel bowls to use up the end-of-the week odds and ends. Reverse marinated steaks, chicken and fish, cooked on the grill and paired with a giant salad and rice or grilled potatoes. Bowls of all sorts, from spicy salmon bowls (Ella’s choice when she got home from two weeks away); to lamb kofta bowls (from my book, Build-a-Bowl) with quinoa and labneh; to taco bowls with grilled chipotle chicken and cabbage and sweet corn slaw. Cold cucumber and buttermilk soup paired with paninis. Taco salads with creamy cilantro lime dressing and miso maple chopped salads. And a new peanut noodle salad that my family is completely obsessed with (the recipe is coming soon).

On the sweet side: creamy lime bars with gingersnap pistachio crust from my book. A chocolate studded pavlova piled with whipped cream and berries. Juicy peaches topped with cardamom whipped cream. No-churn fruit “ice creams.” And I’ve been testing grain-free peach muffins, which have become a breakfast and snack staple (coming next week!).

A snapshot of some of the meals we've made

With 32 tomatoes about to ripen, they’re about to have their moment to shine (our first red beauty is on the countertop, about to be turned into a sandwich for lunch). I’ve gathered together my favorite tomato recipes below, in case you could use some inspiration too (the tart is number one on my list). And let’s not forget about any of those zucchini and summer squash in the fridge (how could I? They’re taking up half the vegetable drawer). Below are some of the best ways I know to use them up, both savory and sweet.

We’re over halfway through summer (according to our school calendar), so here’s to slowing down the days by lingering in the garden and at the table. Sending you all my love. ❤️

Tomato & Zucchini Recipes

The recipes below are naturally gluten-free, as always. While many of the links below are free, several are paywalled. Becoming a premium subscriber gets you access to 160+ recipes in the archive, plus free classes, bonus content, and more. Thank you for helping make this work possible!

TOMATOES

Tomato & Goat Cheese Galette with Chili Crisp: Buttery, flaky crust with a creamy layer of goat cheese, juicy tomatoes and a surprising spicy kick from chili crisp—this one of my favorite summer recipes.

Easy Tomato Gratin: The easiest gratin you’ll ever make, and perfect alongside simple grilled fish, meats or vegetable spreads.

Panzanella Stuffed Tomatoes: I wait all year to make these stuffed tomatoes, which are filled with cubes of bread, cheese, and herbs.

Grilled Panzanella Salad: Endlessly customizable and always delightful (soggy-crispy, tomato soaked chunks of bread… swoon).

Miso Grilled Salmon with Tomato & Avocado Salsa: The tomato and avocado salsa ties this dinner together, but I also pile it over grilled steak, chicken, tacos and bowls.

No-Cook Tomato Pesto: Chuck it all in the food processor and let it do its thing—in minutes you’ll have a creamy tomato sauce that clings to noodles (and whatever else delights you).

ZUCCHINI & SUMMER SQUASH

Grilled Eggplant & Zucchini with Tahini & Pomegranate Molasses: This is the easiest way to dress up grilled vegetables—serve them with kebabs or these pan-fried falafel.

Roasted Vegetable Lasagna: Roast up a bunch of zucchini and other vegetables (you can use what you have) then layer them into a make-ahead lasagna that’s light enough for summer.

Cheese & Herb Stuffed Zucchini Boats: This is the dish that finally got my oldest to eat zucchini when she was little.

Creamy Summer Squash Soup with Mint Pesto: It’s silky and creamy (but cream-less), and dreamy when served chilled with a swirl of mint pesto.

Zucchini and Feta Cakes with Garlicky Yogurt: I started making these as toddler finger food back in the day but now serve them as an elegant appetizer (nobody’s the wiser).

Ultimate Zucchini Gratin: This one (pictured above) takes a bit of work to assemble but is always a showstopper.

Best Zucchini Bread: My go-to zucchini bread, not too sweet (sweetened with maple syrup), just as delicious with a slather of butter as it is with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (or with nothing at all).

Double Chocolate Zucchini Cake: Zucchini gives this naturally-sweetened, wholesome cake a rich, moist texture. And that frosting…!

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love. ❤️

xo, Nicki

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