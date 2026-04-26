The Pie That Started It All — MASTERING PIE MAKING SERIES

Hello my loves,

I’m trying to remember the first time I ate pie, or even a childhood pie memory that stands out as the moment it became my favorite dessert. But there’s no one memory. Instead it’s a series of small, colorful little beads on a chain. Carrying my mom’s pies into my grandparents’ house on Thanksgiving (although it’s the smell of my grandma’s garlicky fried bread that I remember most, not really the taste of the pies). Pumpkin pie on my dad’s October birthday every year (his forever dessert of choice) topped with equal parts homemade whipped cream. Slices of French silk from Baker’s Square, which my dad would bring home randomly, rebelliously, because he has the biggest sweet tooth in the family. A gushing blueberry pie eaten on the back deck with a heaping scoop of Breyer’s ice cream (was it spring or summer? my birthday? I have no idea, but I can still taste it).

Where was it that pie started to feel like love? There’s a parable here, I’m sure. About how the small moments in life add up—a necklace of little, insignificant-seeming beads that add up to something beautiful. As a parent this gives me a bit of relief. It’s not just the big memories, but also the small moments my kids will carry with them. Actually, it’s probably not about the moments themselves, but about the emotions they captured.

We’ve come to the end of our Mastering Pie Making Series. Today we’re finishing things off with a double crust pie—the pinnacle of “pie.” This version features a golden, crispy crust sparked with coarse sugar. Inside is a spiced filling of either tender apples or bubbling blueberries. Once you master the technique, you can make any pie you desire.

For so long, pie was something others made for me—an act of love I received without thinking much about it. Now, on the other side of the kitchen, I’m beginning to understand what pie has been teaching me all along—that love has to start with yourself.

Sure, you will master the crimping technique and learn the secrets to that burnished, golden crust, but perhaps what’s most important is the love that goes into this pie. And I don’t mean the love you’re channeling into it for others. No, I mean the love you offer yourself.

If there's anything to take away from this series, let it be this: when you tend to yourself in the kitchen—letting it hold you, letting cooking bring you back into your body, ditching perfectionism for play—the whole act becomes one of nourishment. And that energy spills into everything. Even if the pie turns out less than perfect (who cares!), you've cared for yourself in the process. Things just taste better that way.

For this pie, like all the pies we’ve made, don’t worry about the end result. Instead, invite the process itself to feel like a celebration. Put on your favorite music. Tie on an apron and pretend it’s an artist’s smock. Allow the kitchen to get messy. When you catch yourself getting caught in stress (which we all do! it’s okay!) remind yourself, oh honey, this is just pie! You can always pause and put it in the fridge for a few minutes to breathe (or dance—your call).

My intention for this module

Celebrate. Bask in the process, savoring the smells, the anticipation, and the sharing of the pie.

Last week I made the blueberry pie for my birthday. What a thing, to make a pie for yourself—there’s nobody to impress but you. It’s a wonderful way to practice this intention: it strips away any pressure and allows the process to feel lighter.

My birthday pie

Perhaps this week, make a pie for yourself. Just because. But of course, sharing is always welcome.

Birthday blueberry pie

Thank you for being here. I hope you’ve enjoyed making pie with me, and remember, I’m here for any questions you might have, anytime. Below I’ve shared a printable and print PDF of the recipe along with recipe tips.

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Recipe Tips: