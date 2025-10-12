The Power of Community - Fall Soup Recipe Swap with Alexis DeBoschnek

* If you enjoy today’s post, please tap the heart—it lets me know you’re here and helps spread the love. ❤️

Hello my dears,

You know when you meet someone for the first time and it feels like you’ve known them forever? That’s how it felt when I first met Alexis deBoschnek while recording this podcast episode over the summer. Then a few weeks ago, we finally met in person at a potluck party celebrating her new cookbook—and again, that instant comfort. It was such a joy to go live with her on Monday for a recipe swap.

Photo from Nights and Weekends by Alexis de Boschnek © 2025 (Union Square & Co.). Photo credit: Christian Harder.

For the live, I made Alexis’s Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Chili Crisp from her gorgeous new book Nights & Weekends, while she made my Creamy Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup.

Alexis’s soup is utter simplicity—made from a handful of pantry staples yet profoundly nourishing. It’s rich and velvety (though dairy free), with a whisper of warmth from curry powder and a sparkle from lime and chile crisp. You’ll find the recipe below.

During our conversation, we talked about what it means to nourish ourselves—from the foods that restore us to the relationships and rituals that hold us. Alexis shared that, after a whirlwind book tour, the most nourishing thing for her recently was dinner at a friend’s house. The food was delicious, but the deeper nourishment came from being supported and cared for—being fed in every sense of the word.

In this week’s Weekly Intention episode, I spoke about how we’re the only ones who can truly nourish ourselves—and that’s true. And (there’s always an “and,” isn’t there?) we are deeply interconnected beings. Sometimes the best nourishment comes from allowing ourselves to be fed by others.

Last weekend, I attended a one-day “fall reset” retreat hosted by friends who run a local wellness collective. A small group of women—most of us strangers—spent the day moving gently, eating delicious food (made by the retreat leaders, potluck style), basking in the sunshine, and quieting the external noise to go inward. Midway through the day, I realized that what was nourishing me most wasn’t the grounding or clarity, but community. It was feeling the invisible threads of connection among us as we let our guards down and spoke from our hearts. I felt held, and it filled me up, like vitamins for the soul.

This week, I started reading Permission to Rest, recommended by Melina Hammer (whom I met, fittingly, at that same potluck for Alexis—another instantly deep, nourishing connection). In the first chapter, author Ashley Neese writes:

Resting is one of the most powerful practices we can drop into each day. It reminds us, with every exhale, of interconnectedness—our true nature. In the face of the layers of destructive programming in our culture to pursue life as individuals (rather than as part of a whole)... resting gives us the replenishment we need to fight for instead of against each other, the planet, and all forms of life.

(Stay tuned—Ashley will be on the podcast this winter!)

We are interconnected beings. Sometimes nourishing ourselves means softening the walls that keep us separate. It means allowing ourselves to be supported, to ask for help, to let ourselves be fed.

After our live session, Alexis and I texted about how much we loved each other’s soups. I think what made them especially satisfying was that we made them together—in community, with nearly eighty of you. It was a deeper kind of nourishment.

We are not walking these paths alone. We’re doing this together. We can hold each other up. We can feed each other. And I’m so, so grateful to share this table with you.

You can download Alexis’s Cauliflower Soup recipe below (I’ve also included a text version at the bottom of the page):

Links mentioned in the live video

I’ll be back on Wednesday with a new podcast episode for you. In the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo,

Nicki

Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Chile Crisp

Recipe reprinted with permission from Nights and Weekends by Alexis de Boschnek © 2025. Published by Union Square & Co., an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

Cauliflower is one of those vegetables that can take on any cooking prepa­ ration or flavor combination. Here, cauliflower transforms into a cozy cold-weather soup laden with aromatics like garlic and ginger and topped with chile crisp for a bit of heat and texture. Don’t be fooled by the intense creaminess: This soup happens to be vegan. I used a trick from my mom for this recipe-a dash of curry powder adds warmth and body to soup, without adding any distinctly curry flavor. This is a great time to make use of all the great store-bought chile crisp brands available these days, like Onino, Lao Gan Ma, Fly by Jing, KariKari, and Momofuku.

Serves: 4

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

3 garlic doves, thinly sliced

1 (1-inch) knob fresh ginger, coarsely chopped (about

1 tablespoon)

1 large head cauliflower, separated into florets (about 10cups)

4 cups vegetable stock 2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon curry powder

Zest and juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons juice)

Chile crisp, for serving

Heat the olive oil in a large pot with a lid or a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly golden brown, about 4 minutes.

Add the garlic and ginger and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the cauliflower, stock, salt, pepper, and curry powder and bring to a boil. Place the lid on the pot, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the cauliflower is knife-tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Working in batches, carefully transfer the soup to a blender and pulse until smooth. (Alternatively, blend the soup directly in the pot with an immersion blender.) Transfer the smooth soup back to the pot and add the lime zest and lime juice and stir to combine.

Serve the soup with a drizzle of chile crisp.