Hello my dears,

Before we get into today’s essay and recipe, I get to share something that has been a dream of mine for some time, and my heart is bursting. This February, I’ll be leading a weekend workshop at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health called Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD: Cooking as a Spiritual Practice!

Here’s the link (you’re the first to get it!):

This retreat will be a live, in-person weekend (!) of cooking, storytelling, grounding, laughter, and exploration. Together, we’ll reimagine cooking as a spiritual practice—one rooted in joy, presence, and care. There will be hands-on cooking, reflection, simple embodiment practices (maybe even a little dancing?), and plenty of delicious tastes and conversation along the way.

Kripalu is a place I’ve long admired—a sanctuary for mindfulness, embodiment, and healing for over 50 years. It has hosted extraordinary teachers like Elizabeth Gilbert and Robin Wall Kimmerer (and many others who’ve inspired my own path), and I truly couldn’t imagine a more sacred space to gather in community.

It would make for a beautiful reset during the heart of winter—or a holiday gift for yourself or a loved one.

📅 The dates are February 27- March 1, 2026, at Kripalu’s gorgeous campus in the Berkshires of Massachusetts.

Although Kripalu won’t be officially announcing the workshop until after Labor Day, they generously let me share the registration link with you first—so you can grab a spot early if it speaks to you.

It will be a heartfelt, nourishing weekend, and it would be such a delicious treat to meet you in person! I so hope to see you there.

The Power of the Exhale

I've been thinking a lot about the breath this week. Or, really, the universe has been breathing the topic of breath directly into my face. Everywhere I turn, there’s the breath—in newsletters I’ve opened, in passages of books I’ve read, in my very own body—I just reached down to pick up a pen and my back tightened in resistance; breathe, the world seems to be telling me. Don’t forget to breathe.

I’ve talked about the power of the breath before here, and I devote a whole page to it in my forthcoming book. Scientifically, deep intentional breathing helps calm our nervous system, bringing us into the parasympathetic “rest and digest” state (although, as Sam Fulton explains in this podcast episode, the nervous system isn’t quite that simple—it’s more of a balancing act). Breathing helps us release tension, calm our bodies, and digest food better.

Over the past two weeks I’ve been talking a lot about softening—about allowing life to unfold instead of trying to force life to fit our metal projections. In order to do so, however, our nervous systems need to be in balance (if we’re in a heightened “fight or flight state,” our bodies are physically wired to run from danger, not soften and allow). The breath is the easiest tool we have to find our grounding, experience a sense of safety, and access more ease and connection.

This requires letting go. In order to soften, we need to let go of the stress and tension in both our minds and bodies. And that’s where the magic of the exhale comes into play.

In this newsletter from Leanne Brown she states: “Every exhale is a response — a softening, a release. What is activated in the body, what is ready to move, is given permission to leave.”

Abigail Rose Clarke also talked about the exhale in a recent email: “…we are entering into a period of weeks [eclipse season] where our efforts to Make Things Happen will likely go awry. We are entering into an exhale. A release. If we do it well, clarity comes. An inhale follows an exhale, always.”

(Listen to my podcast conversations with Leanne and Abigail here, here, and here. You can also watch my somatic cooking class with Leanne here).

The weather has started to shift here in the Hudson Valley—mornings and evenings are suddenly chilly, and the trees are starting to pop with pockets of amber and gold. Eclipse season is here, and fall is on its way. This is a time of release. Nature beckons us to soften, to loosen our grip on control, and to let go—of thoughts, habits, patterns, even physical clutter—that no longer serve us.

But release doesn’t have to be hard, or even painful. The trees don’t force their leaves to fall—they flutter down when they’re ready. It only becomes difficult when we grip too tightly, refusing to let go of what we no longer need—when we hold onto what’s already ready to compost.

Softening takes practice, at least for me. As I’ve mentioned, I forget so easily. But we can practice in micro ways, and the kitchen can be a great place to start.

This week, my invitation is to focus on your exhale. Before you start cooking, breathe in deeply, then exhale slowly and deliberately. With the exhale, invite any thoughts, stresses, or “shoulds” to release. Picture them floating away, out of your body. Do it again. Breathe out what you don’t need in this moment. Allow the exhale to ground you in your body and in your space—right here, right now.

When we practice letting go in small, everyday ways, it becomes easier to release when life calls for bigger shifts. We’re less tempted to cling, less afraid of the unknown. Because in the letting go, there’s also freedom—space for something new to come in.

The inhale will always happen on its own (no matter how much we think we need to control it). So focus on the exhale. Soften. Release. Clear the space. Trust that what’s meant for you will arrive when it’s ready.

I’ll leave you with these words from Elizabeth Gilbert (from this recent newsletter): “Maybe that’s why we need to rest — so we can soften into remembering the inherent and miraculous preciousness of life? So we can cry happy tears over our half-eaten burritos?”

Let’s exhale slowly, softening in order to remember the inherent and miraculous preciousness of life.

No-Recipe Eggplant Parm

As you’ll read below, when it comes to foods that remind me of the miracle of life, eggplants are at the top of the list. This week, I’m re-sharing a post from last summer that was originally behind a paywall, and opening it up for everyone. It’s not a strict recipe so much as a template—a no-fuss, no-fry approach to eggplant parmesan. The result? A bridge-season dinner that tastes like summer but carries the coziness of fall.

And best of all, you can make it your own. Love it saucy? Add more. Sensitive to cheese? Pull back. It’s flexible, forgiving, and deeply satisfying.

But here’s my biggest tip: pause. Take a breath. Exhale fully and richly. Clear away whatever you don’t need. Let the process be the thing.

Of all the things we make in the summer, eggplant parmesan is my very favorite. Maybe it’s because eggplants always seem like magic when they grow in the garden (those shiny orbs!), or because the dish will forever remind me of James (who wooed me with eggplant parm many ages ago), or because it’s just so freaking delicious (all those crusty, cheesy bits!). Regardless, it’s a masterpiece, and it’s easier to make than you might think. In fact, I’ve never, ever used a recipe to make it, and you don’t need one either.

Below you’ll find a general eggplant parmesan template (okay, it’s kind of a recipe, but once you master it you can move freely forward for eternity, trusting your parm instincts). While the breaded eggplant slices are traditionally fried on the stovetop, I prefer to roast them on racks over sheet pans instead. This not only makes the dish easier (no frying in batches or mucking up the stove), but the eggplant also retains more crunch in the finished dish. It’s lighter, in a good way, with plenty of those crusty, cheesy bits.

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

With love,

Nicki

Labor Day Eats:

Intention: I will exhale, in order to soften.

Serves: 6

Cooking spray (such as avocado or grapeseed oil spray)

2 large eggplants, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1(ish) cup of cornstarch or arrowroot flour

3(ish) eggs

2(ish) cups dried breadcrumbs (regular or gluten-free)—I use a mix of GF panko and GF fine breadcrumbs

Dried Italian seasonings

1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce (we love Rao’s )

1 8-ounce ball mozzarella (or more if you like it cheesy), shredded on a box grater (buy a plastic-wrapped ball, not a ball in water, as it will be too wet)

Handful of grated Parmesan

Handful of grated Pecorino Romano

Coarsely chopped or torn fresh basil

Preheat the oven to 400˚F (200˚C). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and arrange baking racks on top (the racks will allow the eggplant slices to get crispy on both sides, but if you don’t have racks you can roast the slices directly on parchment paper instead). Spray the racks well with cooking spray.

Arrange the eggplant slices on a work surface and sprinkle them with salt on both sides. Let them sit for about 10-15 minutes while you set up the breading station (the salt will draw out the moisture as well as some bitterness, resulting in a better texture and flavor).

Place the cornstarch, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season each with salt and pepper, and whisk the eggs until smooth. Season the cornstarch and the breadcrumbs with a hearty dash of dried Italian seasonings. You can also add a small handful of parmesan cheese to the breadcrumbs if you’d like.

Pat the eggplant slices dry on both sides. Dredge each slice in the cornstarch (shake the slice to remove excess), then eggs, then breadcrumbs, patting the crumbs to adhere. Arrange the breaded eggplant slices on the prepared racks in an even layer. Once all of the eggplant slices are breaded, spray them with cooking spray (this will help them brown).

Bake the eggplant slices, switching the pan positions halfway through, until they’re golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Spray a large baking dish (such as 13x9-inch) with cooking spray. Pour a bit of the marinara sauce on the bottom and shimmy it around (it won’t fully coat the bottom, and that’s okay). Arrange half of the breaded eggplant slices in an even layer, nudging them to fit (you can cut some of them in half if needed). Pour a bit of marinara over each slice (I go lighter on the sauce than I do with lasagna to help the eggplant retain crunch around the edges, but you do you!).

Sprinkle half the shredded mozzarella over the top of the eggplant, along with a generous sprinkle of parmesan and pecorino. Scatter some torn basil over top. Arrange the remaining eggplant slices on top. Pour more marinara sauce over each slice, then scatter the remaining mozzarella cheese evenly over top. Sprinkle with more parmesan and pecorino.

Cover the baking dish with foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for 10 minutes longer, or until it’s gloriously golden brown and crispy along the edges.

Let the parm cool for 5-10 minutes, then scatter more torn basil over top and serve. Oh, the joy!!