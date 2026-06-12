The Seasonal Table: Summer Edition

Hello loves,

Thank you to those who joined today’s live with Steve Sabicer of Enlightened Omnivore. We shared the rituals, traditions, and recipes that help us embody and celebrate the summer season. Steve also showed us how to make his punched-up version of tapenade, and I showed my whipped labneh with pistachio dukkah (scroll down to see how I’ll be serving it tonight).

There are so many great tips in this conversation for weaving more meaning and connection into the season, from the tricks we use to amplify simple meals (give us all the no-cook sauces!), to embodiment practices, family rituals, solstice traditions, and more.

Links and resources mentioned in the live:

Whipped Labneh with Pistachio Dukkah : You can serve this as a dip, side dish, or sauce. Tonight I’ll be serving it with the lamb kofte from my book Build-a-Bowl (the book has plenty of other no-cook sauce recipes too).

Mini Spatulas : My mini spatulas are one of my favorite kitchen tools, perfect for scraping out jars and for mixing up sauces.

Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker : This weekend is going to be a scorcher in the Hudson Valley. One of my secrets for entertaining in the heat is to pull out my slow cooker—it cooks dinner without heating up the kitchen.

Slow Cooker Carnitas : I’ll be adapting this slow cooker carnitas recipe for our smoker tomorrow (will keep you posted)!

Elote Corn Dip : This is one of our favorite summer appetizers when sweet corn is in season. You can cook it right on the grill.

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches: These weren’t mentioned, but I’ll be making them for dessert tomorrow (they’re one of my favorite summer treats).

I’ll be back on Sunday with more summer inspiration. Stay cool this weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

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