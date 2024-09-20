Hello my loves,

This week was the second (and last!) photo shoot for my new book (you can get a behind-the-scenes look into the first shoot, along with a breakdown of how cookbook photo shoots happen, in this post). In my new podcast episode with Lukas Volger I shared the concept behind the new book, which is ultimately about using cooking as a way to connect more deeply to our intuition, our bodies, and the foods we eat.

However, it’s also a cookbook, jam-packed with recipes ranging from snacks to desserts, and I can’t wait to share all of my new babies with you (the recipes truly feel like my children!). I’d love to share more, but alas, the book doesn’t come out until January 2026, even though the content is done (there are a few reasons for this, but mostly it’s because design/printing times for cookbooks are crazy long and we wanted a winter or spring release). Yes, it feels like I’m pregnant with the longest gestation period ever, but it also feels luxurious to be able to take my time with this book, and I’m *trying* to trust that the timing will be right.

Scenes from this week's shoot! My photo team is amazing: food stylists Leslie Orlandini and Kersti Bowser, and photographer Rikki Snyder

I don’t have an essay for you this week because photo shoot weeks are nuts (again, see this post!). Since we’re shooting in my home and my kitchen has been completely taken over, my family and I have been relying on quick freezer breakfasts and snacks all week. There’s something special about pulling a homemade goodie out of the freezer when life is crazy, whether it’s in the morning for breakfast or alone on the couch at 11pm (ha, that’s way past my bedtime).

The recipes below are some of our favorites—they’re all hearty, wholesome, and freezer friendly, and of course, naturally gluten-free (many are also egg-free and dairy-free).

Plus, as you will see, pumpkin season is here!

I’m here for any questions you might have, so please don’t hesitate to pipe in. Lastly, I just want to say thank you. The fact that you clicked open this newsletter and read this far means so much, especially in a world jam-packed with content. Thank you for being here and for being the fuel and inspiration behind all I do. You’re amazing. 💚 (Also, don’t forget that if you’re a paid subscriber you can leave your fall/winter/holiday recipe requests here.)

10 Make-Ahead Breakfasts & Snacks

Grain-Free Pumpkin Bread: this is the most tender, delicious and nutritious pumpkin bread

Carrot Raisin Muffins (aka Sunshine Muffins): carrot cake-like muffins that taste like sunshine thanks to a secret ingredient (also grain-free)

Grain-Free Granola Bars: crunchy yet tender nut bars, slathered in dark chocolate (oh yes)

Banana Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies: tender but hearty cookies that taste like the love child between oatmeal and banana bread (also vegan)

No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars: chewy cookie bars that are packed with rolled oats, coconut, nut butter, flax and chia seeds (also vegan)

Lemon Poppyseed Muffins: these cheery muffins get their moisture from olive oil and maple syrup, with a bright lemon-almond flavor

Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cookies: my 9-year-old’s very favorite snack, flavored with warming spices and speckled with chopped chocolate and cranberries (also vegan)

Grain-Free Pumpkin Pie Muffins: yes, another pumpkin recipe (!!), and possibly my favorite of all—they have a tender, creamy crumb that tastes like pumpkin pie

Blueberry Blender Muffins: simple, wholesome muffins made with rolled oats and almonds, and the batter gets made right in a blender

Grain-Free Banana Bread: i know i’m biased, but this is the best banana bread, and you’d never know it’s grain-free and naturally sweetened

Share

Wishing you a delicious weekend, my friends! As always, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Leave a comment

Podcast | Instagram | TikTok | Recipe Index | More Recipes | Cookbooks | Classes

Recent posts