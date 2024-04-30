Hello dear ones! Today I have another favorites list for you. For those of you who are new here (welcome!) every so often I share a list of random things that have been bringing me joy. Today I have a slew of spring favorites, including the best hand cream I’ve ever used, new wallpaper (!!), a cookbook for kids (with recipes that actually taste great), one of my favorite kitchen tools, recipes I’ve been loving, and more. These lists are so fun to create, and I hope you’ll share too. What has been bringing you joy lately?

Leave a comment